Ghosts Of The Manor: Review Of ‘In The Moonlit Kingdom’

The narrative is exhaustive in its cast of characters and the competing dynamics they bring to the plot. Through them, Jha examines the power struggles within families and the damage they cause when left unchecked. She also explores how buried secrets, once exposed, can turn people cold or teach them to resist. Meher embodies both responses. She retreats into detachment, but breaks down when confronted with the secrets that have estranged her from her family. Her resentment is complicated by warm memories of her father, which begin to fray as the family makes decisions about the manor without her consent. These decisions expose the power at the heart of familial relationships, where belonging often counts for less than control.