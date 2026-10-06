Citizenship cannot be reduced to a single experience. It has many versions, each carrying its own story, pain and struggle for survival. Through Safrat and her family, Kundalia makes one such pain visceral. Yet, the book’s idea of citizenship remains largely confined to those who are undocumented and openly othered. It leaves less explored another reality: that of the people who possess documents proving their Indian citizenship but are still excluded because of their religion, language or appearance. A book that enters the periphery of citizenship must ask who gets pushed there, with or without documents. Otherwise, the experiences of those who have faced or still face detention camps, eviction and everyday exclusion remain outside its frame. Kundalia makes one kind of pain visible, but many others still remain in the darkness.