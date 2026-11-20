The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest makes its OTT debut on Prime Video.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia lead Deepak Kumar Mishra’s supernatural thriller.
The film explores Indian folklore, sacred forests and conflict between faith and development.
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s supernatural thriller The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest has arrived on OTT after its theatrical run. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the film is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. It marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two actors and brings Indian folklore into a story about faith, nature and the consequences of ignoring age-old beliefs.
Presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with TVF Motion Pictures Productions, the film is produced under the banner of 11:11 Productions. The ensemble cast also features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in pivotal roles.
The forest is believed to be protected by Vandevi, the village deity. While Mamta understands the importance of these beliefs to the local community, Rishi is sceptical. He refuses to take the villagers' warnings seriously, particularly their rule against entering the forest after sunset. His decision to break that rule sets the story's supernatural conflict in motion.
Who else stars in the film?
The film also features Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Shweta Tiwari and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. It is presented by Balaji Telefilms Ltd. in association with TVF Motion Pictures Productions and produced under the banner of 11:11 Productions.
What director Deepak Kumar Mishra said
Speaking about the film's origins, Mishra revealed that its story was written and produced by Arunabh Kumar and draws on his childhood experiences.
“With The Vvaan, we wanted to tell a story that feels rooted in the soil it comes from,” the director said.
He also explained the central idea behind the film: “At its core, the film is about respect for nature and the cost of ignoring that balance, told through a gripping story.”
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is streaming exclusively on Prime Video from November 20, 2026.