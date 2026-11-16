Tamannaah Bhatia shared Chhath Puja celebration videos on Instagram.
She thanked devotees for their affection and sought blessings from Chhathi Maiya in her message.
Her appearance followed the response to The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest’s Chhath Puja sequence.
Chhath Puja, one of India's festivals, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia joined the devotees for Chhath Puja celebrations at Mumbai's Juhu beach. She later posted a video from the event on Instagram. She greeted fans and took part in the rituals.
Tamannaah, who was last seen in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, got an overwhelming response from the audience for the Chhath Puja sequence.
Tamannaah Bhatia's Chhath Puja celebrations
In the clip she shared from the celebrations, Tamannaah thanked devotees for their affection and asked for Chhathi Maiya's blessings.
“Devi ka aashirwad, aur aap sabka pyaar, Chhathi Maiya ki kripa bani rahe! Chhathi Maiya ki Jai! (The blessings of the goddess and the love of all of you — may Chhathi Maiya's grace remain with us. Hail Chhathi Maiya),” she wrote.
For the occasion, the diva was in a bright yellow outfit and looked resplendent.
Watch the video here.
About Vvaan Chhath Puja song
Chhath Puja song in the film has deeply connected with viewers. The song "Chhathi Maiya" was composed and arranged by Vishal Mishra, while Kaushal Kishore penned the lyrics. Mishra and Palak Muchhal lent their voice to the soulful track.
During the promotions for the film, Tamannaah had said that she had always held a “deep reverence for Chhath Puja”.
Before they started shooting, she spent time studying and understanding the significance of the ritual and how it is performed in Bihar and Patna. She was stunned to learn about the power it has.
The actress also revealed that she felt a "strong connection" to Chhathi Maiyya.
Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest arrived in cinemas on September 25. Alongside Tamannaah, the film also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Tiwari, Sunil Grover and Anup Soni.
The story is inspired by folklore connected to the Van Devi temple in Bihta, Bihar and explores the spiritual and cultural meaning of Chhath Puja.