Sivakarthikeyan promises mass entertainers as his primary film focus going forward.
Seyon is 60% complete, with major action portions still pending.
SK27 has begun filming with an opening fight and song sequence.
Actor Sivakarthikeyan has promised fans that his upcoming films will focus on full-fledged mass entertainment. At a meeting with fans and fan-club administrators in Chennai on Sunday, updates were also shared on Seyon and SK27, his upcoming collaboration with Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan.
Sivakarthikeyan reveals Seyon progress
Sivakarthikeyan said, “Hereafter I will only do mass entertainers. Full entertainment,” while discussing the direction of his career. He also assured fans that both upcoming projects would match their expectations.
“Whatever you expect, both films will deliver that. This is not my promise. It comes from my two brothers, Sivakumar Murugesan (Seyon director) and Ramkumar, as a guarantee. They asked me to tell you guys. So, I'm telling you all,” he said.
About Seyon, around 60 per cent of the film was revealed to have been completed. “60 per cent of Seyon has been completed. A few action block scenes are yet to be shot. We've completed songs and other scenes,” he said.
Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the rural action drama is backed by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International and stars Raj B Shetty, Bhagyashri Borse and Seeman among others. The film is expected to arrive during Pongal 2027.
SK27 begins with an action sequence
The first schedule of SK27 has also begun under Ramkumar Balakrishnan. An opening fight has already been filmed, followed by an opening song.
“The first schedule of Ramkumar's film has begun. We have shot an opening fight sequence. We're shooting an opening song and I just came here after completing the shoot till 6 am,” Sivakarthikeyan said.
Backed by Sathya Jyothi Films, SK27 stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead. The project was previously associated with Venkat Prabhu before Ramkumar took over as director.
Sivakarthikeyan’s latest comments suggest that both films will mark a stronger commercial phase for the actor, following his description of himself as a “people-made star” at the same Chennai gathering.