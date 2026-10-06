Simu Liu married Allison Hsu in France after nearly four years together.
Allison Hsu and Simu Liu announced their engagement in 2025.
Taylor Swift surprised Hsu with a message following their engagement.
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu are married after nearly four years together. The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 37, and Hsu, 30, tied the knot in France over the weekend, with a source confirming the news to PEOPLE. TMZ was the first to report the wedding.
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu's relationship
Liu and Hsu were first romantically linked in late 2022. They made their relationship Instagram official on November 20 that year before making their first red carpet appearance together at the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles.
The actor had previously spoken warmly about their relationship. In 2023, Liu said that Hsu had “absolutely changed my life” and that he was grateful to have her. He later described feeling a “breath of relief” after finding her, adding that they had been “tremendously happy” together.
The couple announced their engagement in May 2025 through a joint Instagram post featuring photos from Paris. Liu proposed with the Eiffel Tower and a candlelit floral display in the background, while Hsu showed off her diamond ring.alli
Simu Liu wedding plans and proposal
Liu later revealed that he had taken an unusually hands-on approach to planning the proposal. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he described himself as having gone "full creative director” and said the most important thing was that Hsu loved the result.
The proposal also came with a surprise from Taylor Swift. Liu revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he contacted Swift through her publicist to ask for a short congratulatory video because Hsu was a longtime Swiftie. Hsu became emotional when she watched the message, Liu recalled.
Before their wedding, Liu had also spoken about the practical side of planning the celebration. He joked to PEOPLE that the costs had become his least favourite part, but described the overall process as "relatively pain-free and joyous”. The couple agreed on one important detail that was good music.
Simu Liu and Allison Hsu ultimately celebrated their wedding in France over the weekend of October 3, 2026, marking the latest chapter in their nearly four-year relationship.