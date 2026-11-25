Shalini Passi's book The Art of Being Fabulous reaches from Jaipur to Dubai.
The invitation-only event marked Shalini's first international milestone.
The print edition will soon be available in bookstores.
Art patron, collector, and author Shalini Passi has marked an international milestone with her debut book, The Art of Being Fabulous. An exclusive literary gathering of the same took place at the Peacock Alley Lounge, Waldorf Astoria DIFC.
The entry-by-invitation-only event marked the first international milestone of The Art of Being Fabulous. The evening brought together guests from Dubai's business, cultural, fashion and philanthropic circles for a conversation with Passi. She spoke about her personal experiences and the ideas that inspired her to write the book. Shalini also spoke about her feelings about art and design, and her belief that beauty and generosity belong in everyday life.
The Art of Being Fabulous: From Jaipur to Dubai
Shalini's book launch of The Art of Being Fabulous was first unveiled at the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival. Her literary debut captured the imagination of readers, critics and tastemakers. Its warm reception in India set the stage for the book's global journey in Dubai, taking it beyond India.
In the book, Passi reflects on her understanding of living a meaningful life and appreciating beauty in everyday life. The book explores themes of curiosity, self-expression, and generosity. It presents fabulousness as a way of life and, in the words of Passi:
"I am deeply moved by the love the book has received in India, and it has been a joy to share it with readers in Dubai, a city that so beautifully embraces creativity and imagination. To me, being fabulous has never been about appearances; it is about living with purpose, embracing beauty and uplifting those around us".
About The Art of Being Fabulous
The print edition of the book will soon be available in bookstores. The audiobook of The Art of Being Fabulous is available globally on major platforms like Audible, Google Play Books, Apple Books, Kobo, Storytel and Spotify. Delhi-based art collector, patron, and cultural personality Shalini is known for championing emerging artists and contemporary art.
Shalini's presence on Netflix's hit reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives helped her reach a wider audience and showcased her world of art, fashion, and design. Shalini believes in the motto of living fabulously, and she was delighted to share her experiences with Dubai readers.
JIH Global Investments, a UAE-based, family-owned consulting and asset management firm specialising in luxury hospitality, real estate and strategic investment, hosted the evening.