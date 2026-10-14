Priyadarshan turned down Akshay Kumar’s offer to direct Bhagam Bhag 2.
The filmmaker believes sequels need better stories than their original films.
Priyadarshan doubts Hera Pheri 3 will ever be made.
Priyadarshan has explained why he does not want to direct sequels to his popular films, revealing that he turned down Bhagam Bhag 2 when Akshay Kumar approached him. The filmmaker also expressed doubts about the future of Hera Pheri 3, saying he does not believe the much-anticipated comedy sequel will ever be made.
Why Priyadarshan refused Bhagam Bhag 2
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan said he believes a sequel should offer something better than its predecessor rather than rely on the original film’s popularity. Explaining his approach, he said, “That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn’t do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don’t better it, there is no value for the franchise.”
The director added that sequels often depend on the reputation of the original rather than a fresh creative idea. “What happens with sequels is that they are selling the value of the first film. They are not making a film, they are making a project, and I am not interested in projects,” he said.
Priyadarshan also revealed that Akshay had asked him whether he wanted to direct Bhagam Bhag 2, but he declined. “The question is that when you make a film and people appreciate it, why do you want to go and spoil that appreciation by doing a part 2. That's why I refuse directing sequels. Let other people make sequels of my films, I am fine with that,” he explained.
Priyadarshan on Hera Pheri 3
Asked whether the same reasoning explained his absence from Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan pointed to other issues. “That has a lot of other complications, too many complications. I’d need chapters and chapters to talk about it,” he said.
When asked whether the third instalment would ever happen, the filmmaker was blunt: “I don't think it will ever get made”.
Priyadarshan’s comments come after a mixed year at the box office, with Bhooth Bangla emerging as a success while Haiwaan underperformed.