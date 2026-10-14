Why Priyadarshan refused Bhagam Bhag 2

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Priyadarshan said he believes a sequel should offer something better than its predecessor rather than rely on the original film’s popularity. Explaining his approach, he said, “That is why I never do sequels because the reason that you are doing part 2, it should be better than the part one, like with the Terminator franchise where part 2 was a better film than part 1. Unless you have a much better story, you shouldn’t do it. People always make a sequel when the first one really works, so if you don’t better it, there is no value for the franchise.”