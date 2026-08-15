Madonna Isn't Headlining Glastonbury Festival In 2027

Madonna won't be headlining the Glastonbury festival in 2027.
She was rumoured to be a top contender.
The fest organiser has now quelled the speculation.
Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has said the festival has booked its headliners for next summer - but dismissed rampant rumours that Madonna is among the hyped mix.
Eavis confirmed to Katie Razzall on BBC Radio 4's PM programme: "No, it's definitely not Madonna, I'll tell you that."
Glastonbury Fest Organiser On Headliners
"But we have got three [other] headliners and we're very excited about it - it's all coming together really well," Eavis added.
Speaking about the ensuing speculation, Eavis said: "Pretty much 95% of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong. But the good news is that we've got our headliners and we're cracking on, and we just can't wait to get back." She was also asked whether Taylor Swift was one of the three headliners, to which Eavis laughed and refused to discuss the subject any further.
Madonna's comments in June sparked conjecture regarding her Glastonbury appearance. Speaking to Graham Norton for a special BBC programme, Madonna shared that following a tour, she had “something bigger” planned for summer 2027. Upon being asked whether it was in the UK, she coyly replied, “It could be. Why do you have to know everything? I’ve told you a lot of interesting things, that’s what you get, and the rest you have to wait for.”
She was also widely rumoured for Glastonbury in 2024, but negotiations reportedly fell aground. Last year's Glastonbury festival was headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with Sir Rod Stewart in the legends slot.
The festival had a dormant year in 2026 to allow the ground at Worthy Farm to rest, but it is returning next summer between Wednesday June 23 and Sunday June 27.