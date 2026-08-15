Madonna Isn't Headlining Glastonbury Festival In 2027

Speaking about the ensuing speculation, Eavis said: "Pretty much 95% of the stories [about Glastonbury] you read are not true, and rumours are pretty much always wrong. But the good news is that we've got our headliners and we're cracking on, and we just can't wait to get back." She was also asked whether Taylor Swift was one of the three headliners, to which Eavis laughed and refused to discuss the subject any further.