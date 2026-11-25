Chris Hemsworth Talks Being In Avengers Doomsday

On being an MCU old-timer, Hemsworth confessed, “Being on set and now feeling like one of the elder statesmen, or one of the elders, was oddly uncomfortable at first. Then I was having that conversation [with] Chris Evans and the Russos. What it led to is, well, no, we are experienced. We started this journey over a decade ago.”