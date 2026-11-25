Avengers Doomsday releases in India on December 17.
The much-awaited massive MCU epic is directed by the Russo brothers.
Robert Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom.
Chris Hemsworth is gearing up to wield Mjolnir once more as Thor in the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. This brings major chapter in his long-running tenure as the God of Thunder. While returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe wielded its share of excitement and camaraderie, the actor confessed that the experience wasn't without its awkward moments, insisting that navigating the evolving dynamics on set left him feeling steeply uncomfortable at times.
Chris Hemsworth Talks Being In Avengers Doomsday
On being an MCU old-timer, Hemsworth confessed, “Being on set and now feeling like one of the elder statesmen, or one of the elders, was oddly uncomfortable at first. Then I was having that conversation [with] Chris Evans and the Russos. What it led to is, well, no, we are experienced. We started this journey over a decade ago.”
Opening up to Entertainment Weekly, Chris Hemsworth conceded he felt like “the odd one out” on the Doomsday set, surrounded by a wave of Marvel’s next-generation talent. The latest trailer hints at that dynamic with a sly meta wink, as his character looks at the ‘new Avengers’ and quips, “I don’t even know who half of you are!”
Reuniting With Robert Downey Jr.
Having first shared the screen with Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in The Avengers (2012), Hemsworth also mused on reuniting with his former co-star for another Avengers outing, calling the experience of acting opposite him as Doctor Doom “oddly unsettling, in the best way”.
Hemsworth noted how Downey Jr. would abruptly slip into a completely unrecognizable persona on set: “That’s not Iron Man, that’s not Tony Stark, that’s not even Robert Downey”, he added.
Avengers Doomsday Cast, Release
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is one of Marvel Studios' major theatrical releases for 2026. The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast, including Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden.
With over three weeks still on the clock before its theatrical debut, Avengers: Doomsday is already off to a stupendous start at the Indian box office, having moved 9.42 lakh tickets for an advance gross of ₹61.19 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.
The Marvel tentpole arrives in Indian cinemas on December 17, giving domestic audiences a 24-hour head start ahead of its global rollout.