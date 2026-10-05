Angelina Jolie Highlights Gaza Crisis, Calls for Safe and Immediate Aid Access

Angelina Jolie commented on the scale of the carnage in the Gaza genocide.
She shared a bunch of Google images contrasting the past and effects of the genocide caused by Israel.
Jolie has been a longstanding voice on the genocide.
Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie flagged the sheer devastation in the Gaza Strip, sharing before-and-after satellite images depicting the extensive damage wrought by the Israeli genocide across the Palestinian enclave.
The images show areas near the Al-Qadisiyah School in the city of Rafah, Khan Younis in southern Gaza, and Omar Mukhtar Street in Gaza City, with large sections of previously dense urban areas submerged in debris.
Angelina Jolie Condemns The Scale Of Gaza Devastation
“You can now open Google Earth and see what was done to Gaza,” Jolie wrote. “Whole neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble. Homes, schools, universities, hospitals, roads, water and sanitation systems, infrastructure that people depended on to survive have been damaged or destroyed.”
“As winter approaches, 1.98 million people, or 94 per cent of Gaza’s population, need shelter assistance and essential items,” she stated, insisting that aid and shelter materials still face terrible delays.
“The Google Earth images show the physical destruction with extraordinary clarity. What they cannot show is what it means to live among it, what happened to the families who were killed, and what life is like for those who survived.”
She emphasised the need for humanitarian aid to reach civilians “at the scale required”, for hospitals to get the necessary medical supplies and for conditions to be created that would enable Palestinians to rebuild their homes, schools, hospitals and communities.
“People need shelter before winter,” she underlined. “Humanitarian aid needs to reach civilians at the scale required. Hospitals need medical supplies.”
Angelina Jolie's Stance On Gaza
Jolie’s recent statement is part of her prevailing stance to highlight the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians in Gaza.
Earlier this year, in January, she travelled to Egypt and visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing during a humanitarian mission centred on assistance being sent to Gaza. She met members of the Egyptian Red Crescent as well as representatives from other aid organisations. She also visited storage facilities where essential supplies, including medical aid, were being kept. At the time, Jolie stressed the need for humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza through access that was safe, continuous and urgently expanded, particularly for the delivery of aid, fuel and medical supplies.
The actress has also been associated with efforts aimed at helping children who have been orphaned as a result of the conflict. Jolie, a two-time Oscar winner, has been a UN Goodwill Ambassador and then Special Envoy for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, for over 20 years, from 2001 to 2022.