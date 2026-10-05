Angelina Jolie Highlights Gaza Crisis, Calls for Safe and Immediate Aid Access

Earlier this year, in January, she travelled to Egypt and visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing during a humanitarian mission centred on assistance being sent to Gaza. She met members of the Egyptian Red Crescent as well as representatives from other aid organisations. She also visited storage facilities where essential supplies, including medical aid, were being kept. At the time, Jolie stressed the need for humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza through access that was safe, continuous and urgently expanded, particularly for the delivery of aid, fuel and medical supplies.