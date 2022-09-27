‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide

‘Brahmastra’, which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha respectively, hit the silver screens on September 9. The film enjoyed a fabulous third weekend at the box office, and raked in around Rs 23 crore nett at the box-office between Friday and Sunday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The report also mentions that the film witnessed a decent third Sunday overseas and its total worldwide box office collection now stands at over Rs 400 crore. It is the first Hindi film to do so since the pandemic. Till Saturday, ‘Brahmastra’ had collected Rs 104 gross in overseas collections, which took the collection to over Rs 400 crore. While the official Sunday figures are yet to be announced, the total box office collection of the film is clearly on a rise.

At the domestic box office, ‘Brahmastra’ saw a phenomenal response on National Cinema Day. After a good third weekend, on its third Monday (September 26), ‘Brahmastra’ collected Rs 2 crore. The film has now managed to reportedly breach the Rs 250 crore mark by taking the domestic nett collection to Rs 255.87 crore. With this, ‘Brahmastra’ has also crossed the total domestic box office collection of ‘The Kashmir Files’, which reportedly stands at Rs 252 crore.

Nonetheless, ‘Brahmastra’ is still behind the Hindi-dubbed versions of ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ as the Hindi version of ‘Brahmastra’ has minted approximately Rs 234 crore nett.

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.