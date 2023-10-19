Most people could benefit from a boost to their hair, skin, and nails — but what if the same supplement you take for those can also help strengthen your bones, aid in muscle recovery, and even hydrate you?

A major structural protein found in body tissue, our bodies produce collagen naturally to help in a variety of areas like hair, skin, nails, tendons, cartilage, and bones. The issue is, that as we age, our bodies typically produce collagen much more slowly, resulting in wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity, dull hair, and achy joints.

While eating healthy, protein-rich foods can optimize collagen, sometimes you may need to take a dietary supplement to help: That’s where collagen supplements come in.

Collagen supplements offer the following potential benefits:

Increased skin hydration, elasticity, and moisture

Minimize wrinkles and skin dryness

Enhanced joint mobility

Decreases joint pain

Increase bone density

Research shows that taking 2.5 to 15 grams daily of hydrolyzed collagen is safe. A smaller dose benefits your joints and skin, while a larger amount may help with body composition and muscle mass.

We have reviewed the best collagen supplements and selected the following winners for different categories. Hopefully, this list will help you find the right collagen supplements to address your needs.

Best Collagen Supplements in 2023

Best Overall Collagen Supplement: SkinnyFit Super Youth

The SkinnyFit Super Youth Peach Mango Powder supports gut health as well as skin, hair, and nail hydration. It contains 5 collagen types from 4 natural sources, apple cider vinegar, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C. The collagen comes from grass-fed cows, free-range chickens, and wild-caught fish. The powder is convenient and easy to take a serving anytime. Just mix two scoops in water.

Pros:

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Delicious fruity flavor

Specs:

Size: 17 oz.

Flavor: Peach mango

Serving size: 2 scoops

What Customers Love

Customers claim their skin looks brighter and tighter after consistent use of SkinnyFit Super Youth Peach Mango Powder. They love how it gives their skin a glow. They report nails are stronger and hair grows faster with this supplement. Many customers also say they lost weight after taking it for several months.

Organifi's Collagen is a powerhouse supplement designed to rejuvenate and revitalize from the inside out. Not only does it support robust skin health, but it also actively works to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while fostering nail growth and fortitude.

What sets Organifi Collagen apart is its versatility. Being a tasteless powder, it seamlessly integrates into any beverage or food. Whether you're a coffee enthusiast looking to mix it into your morning cup, a smoothie lover blending it for that extra health kick, or someone who enjoys a creamy yogurt, this collagen powder is the perfect addition to your daily routine.

Pros:

Glyphosate Residue Free

Gluten-free

Dairy-free

Specs:

Size: 40 scoops

Flavor: Unflavored

Serving size: 1 scoop

Best Collagen Powder for Skin Health: Organixx Clean Sourced Collagens

Organixx’s Clean Sourced Collagens support skin firmness and joint elasticity. This supplement contains 5 types of collagen types and is infused with Vitamin C, B6, zinc & silica for increased bioavailability. It also includes tryptophan for 8g of complete protein per serving.

Sourced from the purest and most natural origins, this collagen supplement promises not only effectiveness but also purity. Users can trust that they are nourishing their bodies with a product free from contaminants and rich in essential nutrients.

Pros:

Sugar-free

Odorless and tasteless

100% money-back guarantee

Specs:

Size: 9-ounce bag

Flavor: Unflavored

Serving size: 1 scoop

Best Collagen Supplement for Hair: MindBodyGreen beauty & gut collagen+

MindBodyGreen's beauty and gut collagen+ is like that awesome two-in-one deal you didn't know you needed. Think of it as a buddy for both your brain and your belly. We all know collagen's great for our skin and joints, but this stuff takes it up a notch by also giving some love to our minds and guts. It's like a smoothie blend of all the good stuff for your headspace and digestion. So, if you're looking to give both your brain and gut a high-five, this might just be your go-to mix.

Pros:

Non-GMO

Dairy-free

Hydrating

Specs:

Size:13.9 oz

Flavor: Unflavored or chocolate

Serving size: 1 scoop

Best Anti-Aging Collagen Supplement: AnnieMak Clean Multi Collagens

AnnieMak Clean Multi Collagens are formulated to slow the aging process. They offer clean hair, nails, and skincare. These supplements are made from four real food sources (beef, fish, chicken, and eggshell). These non-GMO contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, colors, yeast, or soy. The powder can be blended into a beverage, so it is easy to integrate into your daily routine.

Pros:

Sulfate-free

Paraben free

Dermatologist tested

Specs:

Size: 6 oz

Flavor: Flavorless

Serving size: 1 scoop

What Customers Love

Customers report that they noticed a difference in skin and nail health after taking the powder for several weeks. Many customers describe how they mix it into their daily coffee, and they love how easy it is to integrate it into their daily routines.

Most Affordable Collagen Protein Powder: Hims & Hers Collagen Protein Powder

Hims & Hers Collagen Protein Powder is a versatile addition to anyone's daily routine. Packed with the benefits of collagen, it's designed to support not just skin and hair health, but also muscle recovery. It's the kind of supplement that seamlessly fits into various parts of your day, whether you're stirring it into your morning smoothie, blending it into a post-exercise shake, or even adding a scoop to your afternoon coffee. For those seeking a balanced blend of convenience and wellness, this collagen protein powder from Hims & Hers is a commendable choice.

Pros:

Soy, GMO, and gluten-free

Supports muscle recovery

Dissolves well into liquids

Specs:

Size: 10.5 oz

Flavor: Unflavored

Serving size: 1 scoop

Best Keto-Friendly Collagen Supplement: Earth Echo Collagen Peptides

Earth Echo Collagen Peptides is a thoughtful blend of nature's best, designed for those who prioritize both health and the environment. Harnessing the power of collagen, this supplement aims to rejuvenate the skin, strengthen hair and nails, and support joint health. Its simplicity and purity make it a versatile addition to any daily regimen, whether you're mixing it into a morning beverage or incorporating it into your favorite recipes.

With Earth Echo, you're not just choosing a product for personal wellness; you're also making a choice that respects the planet. It's a holistic approach to health, where nature and nourishment go hand in hand.

Pros:

Contains pure hydrolyzed grass-fed collagen

Dairy, soy, gluten, and corn-free

Can be mixed into cold or hot beverages

Specs:

Size: 14.7 oz

Flavor: Unflavored

Serving size: 1 scoop

How We Picked the Best Collagen Supplements

This is what we looked for when choosing the best collagen supplements for our list:

Production Process

Collagen supplements are made using the collagen found in the connective tissues and cartilage of animals such as cows, chickens, and fish. The collagen is extracted and then chemically processed. During this process, the collagen is mixed with additives that preserve the collagen structure. The stage involves hydrolysis which heats and breaks down the collagen so the collagen is more effectively absorbed into the human body.

Bovine collagen harvested from cows and pigs is a common source. It is extracted from the hide of the animals and then made into a flavorless powder. Flavoring using different ingredients.

Some collagen supplements may contain other active compounds that offer additional wellness properties. Some collagen supplements have fortified tryptophan. This process requires heavy processing of amino acids, which can be delicate. Amino acids can easily break apart and generate toxins during the processing stage.

Reviews

Reading customer reviews can offer insights into how to use a product and the noticeable effects it causes. Ask healthcare providers about which types of collagen supplements are right for you.

Testing

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) does not closely regulate many dietary supplements, including collagen supplements. As supplements become more popular, many consumers and health professionals are advocating for stricter policies to ensure safety and quality.

Some third-party organizations like the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) test dietary supplement quality, and regulations vary across different countries.

It is important to select a manufacturer that adheres to best practices.

These companies send supplements to a lab to ensure they contain what they say they contain and are not contaminated with specific high-risk, common contaminants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) doesn't test collagen supplements for safety and effectiveness. Instead, it's up to the manufacturer to produce the best products and the consumer to research them.

Quality Ingredients

Collagen supplements are available in various types, with Type I and Type III being the most common for potential skin and beauty benefits, while Type II is used more for joint health. Collagen is usually sourced from bovine (cow), marine (fish), or chicken sources. Many nutritionists and health professionals recommend collagen sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised animals or wild-caught fish.

Many wellness experts suggest finding an organic, non-GMO collagen supplement. An increasing number of collagen products on the market are gluten-free, dairy-free, and paraben-free.

Make sure you only purchase reputable brands that prioritize quality control and purity. Look for third-party testing and certifications for quality assurance.

What to Look For When Buying Collagen Supplements

Make sure you carefully review the ingredients before purchasing collagen supplements. Medical professionals believe that the best collagen supplements do not contain any additives or fillers.

If you are looking for specific results, research which ingredients may offer enhanced potential benefits. Some products that contain high quantities of prolyl hydroxyproline and hydroxyprolylglycine are effective at potentially minimizing wrinkles and increasing skin hydration.

Form

Collagen supplements come in various forms, including powders, capsules, and liquids. Choose the form that is most convenient for you and products that potentially will address your health concerns.

Flavor

Some oral collagen supplements are tasteless and odorless, but some have added flavor such as chocolate protein powder. If you want a versatile blend to use with a range of hot and cold drinks, it may be best to select an unflavored powder.

Price

Collagen supplements range in price, and the quality of ingredients and specific processing techniques may add to the cost of the supplements. These factors are important to consider as you budget for this recurring purchase. Less expensive products may also offer the same level of effectiveness as finer quality products.

Potential Benefits of Collagen Supplements

Most people start to take collagen supplements to promote healthy skin, hair, nails, and joint function. They may notice their hair, skin, and nails require additional hydration, or their joints may be stiff. Many people who take collagen supplements regularly report that they have better joint elasticity and skin firmness. They also claim collagen helped them with metabolic function and enhanced skin appearance. Some swear collagen results in glowing skin.

Remember that individual responses to collagen supplements can vary, and it may take several weeks to see noticeable results. Additionally, it's a good practice to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have underlying health conditions or concerns. They can offer personalized advice based on your specific needs and goals.

FAQs:

How long does it take for collagen supplements to work?

It may be several days or weeks before you notice collagen supplements are working. Effectiveness depends on several factors such as an individual’s health condition, and the type and dosage of the collagen supplements. The desired results may vary in terms of when you start to notice a difference in a specific health condition. For example, you may notice improved joint function within a few days, but improvements to skin hydration and elasticity may not be apparent for 6-12 weeks.

What happens when you stop taking collagen supplements?

Some people who have consistently taken collagen supplements for a while claim that they notice their skin becomes more dry and less supple. Hair can become more brittle and less shiny. Other people report that they experience less flexibility in their joints once they stop taking collagen.

Are Collagen Supplements Right for Me?

A recent study of collagen supplements suggested that a daily dose of 2.5 to 15 grams daily of hydrolyzed collagen is safe and potentially effective for increasing wellness. Research indicated smaller doses supported joint and skin health.

Is It Ever Too Late To Take Collagen?

It is never too late to integrate collagen supplements into your daily routine. Although earlier is better, it can promote long-term wellness. Aging causes drops in collagen levels, so supplements are an effective way to maintain skin, hair, and general health.

Some Closing Thoughts on Collagen Supplements

Make sure you read customer reviews and research reputable manufacturers to determine high-quality supplements that will meet your needs. You might also want to try different forms such as powder or capsules to identify the products that work best for you.