Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Enjoy New Year's Eve Dinner With Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic - See Viral Pictures

January 01, 2021
Corona
While expectant parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed the new year with Hardik Pandya, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted newly-wed Yuzvendra Chahal

Outlook Web Bureau 01 January 2021
Cricketers in festive mood
Composite: Social Media Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2021-01-01T21:51:59+05:30

Indian national cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor wife Anushka Sharma spent New Year's eve with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic. Both the cricketers shared photos from their dinner on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Both Kohli and Hardik were with the national cricket team in Australia but returned home to be with their families. While Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first child, Hardik and Stankovic were blessed with a baby boy in June last year.

Taking to popular social media sites, Twitter and Instagram, Kohli wrote, "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together!" with a couple of photos from their dinner.

The 32-year-old, who was adjudged the cricketer of the last decade recently by the ICC, added, "Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe!"

While the #gratedul Pandya's wished everyone a "Happy New Year" with actor-model Stankovic sharing a photo of the husband-wife.

Elsewhere, former India captain Mahendra Singh and his wife Sakshi hosted newly-weds Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma for dinner in Dubai.

Chahal shared pictures from the dinner on Instragram and wrote: "Extremely happy & blessed."

Chahal was part of the Indian limited-overs team which shared the honours with Australia, with the hosts taking the ODI series 2-1 and the Men in Blue claiming the T20Is 2-1.

 

 

