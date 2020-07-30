Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday.
Hardik, 26, shared the news on social media platforms. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” the all-rounder wrote in his message carrying the first glimpse of the newborn.
We are blessed with our baby boy â¤ï¸ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020
Yesterday, Pandya shared a selfie with his wife.
ðð¥°â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/TnecjBXlql— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 29, 2020
In May, he announced Stankovic's pregnancy on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.
His engagement was also a social media phenomenon.
Pandya has so far played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India. He last played for India in a T20I against South Africa at Bengaluru in September last year.
