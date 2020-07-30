July 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture

Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand on Thursday

Outlook Web Bureau 30 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture
Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic and their son
Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture
outlookindia.com
2020-07-30T16:31:30+0530

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

Hardik, 26, shared the news on social media platforms. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” the all-rounder wrote in his message carrying the first glimpse of the newborn.

Yesterday, Pandya shared a selfie with his wife.

In May, he announced Stankovic's pregnancy on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

His engagement was also a social media phenomenon.

Pandya has so far played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India. He last played for India in a T20I against South Africa at Bengaluru in September last year.

Next Story >>

Cricket In China, More T20 Leagues, Longer IPL - Dave Cameron's ICC Vision

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Hardik Pandya Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos