Hardik Pandya And Wife Natasa Stankovic Blessed With Baby Boy - Shares First Picture

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child, a baby boy, on Thursday.

Hardik, 26, shared the news on social media platforms. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” the all-rounder wrote in his message carrying the first glimpse of the newborn.

We are blessed with our baby boy â¤ï¸ðð¾ pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

Yesterday, Pandya shared a selfie with his wife.

In May, he announced Stankovic's pregnancy on popular social media platform Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly.

His engagement was also a social media phenomenon.

Pandya has so far played 11 Tests, 54 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India. He last played for India in a T20I against South Africa at Bengaluru in September last year.