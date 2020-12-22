India Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal Ties The Knot With Ladylove Dhanashree Verma - In Pics

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal got married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram on Tuesday. According to reports, the wedding was a private affair with only the relatives and close friends in attendance. (More Cricket News)

Chahal, who was in Australia with the national cricket team, returned home after the end of the limited-overs leg.

A picture of the newlyweds became viral on the Internet. In the picture, Dhanashree is seen wearing a maroon lehenga, while Chahal adorned an ivory sherwani with a maroon turban.

Congratulations to @yuzi_chahal and Dhanashree on their wedding

Have a beautiful life together

ðÂÂÂ¤µðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ°ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/YrzR2mQMbg — Sajan G Ail (@Sajansga) December 22, 2020

And soon, the spinner shared a beautiful post with the caption: "We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!"

22.12.20 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ



We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond! pic.twitter.com/h7k3G3QrYx — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) December 22, 2020

Chahal and Verma announced their engagement in August by sharing pictures from the Roka ceremony.

Chahal made India debut on Jue 11, 2016 in an ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare. The 30-year-old has since played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is for India, taking 92 and 59 wickets respectively.

Verma, besides being a choreographer, is also a doctor. She has a YouTube with a huge following.

In fact, according to Verma, their relationship "started off as a student-teacher relationship in April" after Chahal had seen her dance videos on YouTube."

"During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect," Verma said.

And coronavirus lockdown gave them a lot more time to know each other better.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine