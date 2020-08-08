India Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Announces Engagement To Choreographer Dhanashree Verma

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday announced his engagement with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. (More Cricket News)

The leg-spinner shared pictures from the Roka ceremony in a social media post. Chahal wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.”

Chahal, 30, made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare in June 2016, and has since established himself as an India regular in the limited-overs formats.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. (Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma with their family members. (Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

Verma, who is a popular YouTuber, also shared the news on social media, and wrote the same lines - “We said “Yes” along with our families".

Interestingly, she had shared a dance routine, featuring Chahal, last month.