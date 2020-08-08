August 08, 2020
Corona
India Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Announces Engagement To Choreographer Dhanashree Verma

Both Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma shared the news of their engagement on social media, with the same lines - “We said “Yes” along with our families"

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal/Twitter, Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday announced his engagement with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. (More Cricket News)

The leg-spinner shared pictures from the Roka ceremony in a social media post. Chahal wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.”

Chahal, 30, made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare in June 2016, and has since established himself as an India regular in the limited-overs formats.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. (Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma with their family members. (Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)

Verma, who is a popular YouTuber, also shared the news on social media, and wrote the same lines - “We said “Yes” along with our families".

 
 
 
We said “Yes” along with our families âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ #rokaceremony

Interestingly, she had shared a dance routine, featuring Chahal, last month.

