India Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Announces Engagement To Choreographer Dhanashree Verma

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday announced his engagement with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. (More Cricket News)
The leg-spinner shared pictures from the Roka ceremony in a social media post. Chahal wrote, “We said “Yes” along with our families #rokaceremony.”
We said “Yes” along with our familiesâÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ #rokaceremony pic.twitter.com/Sf4t7bIgQt— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 8, 2020
Chahal, 30, made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare in June 2016, and has since established himself as an India regular in the limited-overs formats.
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma. (Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)
Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma with their family members. (Courtesy: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram)
Verma, who is a popular YouTuber, also shared the news on social media, and wrote the same lines - “We said “Yes” along with our families".
View this post on Instagram
We said “Yes” along with our families âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ #rokaceremony
Interestingly, she had shared a dance routine, featuring Chahal, last month.
View this post on Instagram
I have to say that this dance teacher of yours did take your wicket ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @yuzi_chahal23 You’re someone who is by far the most entertaining student & also an amazing person Slow motion feels with our right arm leg spinner ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ Happy birthday @yuzi_chahal23 ðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¤ÂÂÂÂ
