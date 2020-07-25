Spain And Barcelona Legend Xavi Hernandez Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Spain legend and former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez has tested positive for coronavirus. The 40-year-old is currently the head coach of Qatari club Al-Sadd.

In a statement on Instagram, Xavi wrote that, “Today I won’t be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition. David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff - coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

“A few days ago, following the QSL (Qatar Stars League) protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID19 test. Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work. I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in [the] QSL, [the] QFA (Qatar Football Association) and [at] Al-Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition.

"Take care and see you soon on the football pitch!"

The Qatar Stars League (QSL) club also confirmed the development in a tweet:

Xavi has made no secret of his desire to coach Barcelona, but he has agreed to remain in Qatar for at least another season.

The former Spain midfielder has won the Qatari Super Cup and Qatar Cup in his first season in charge of Al-Sadd and is hungry for more trophies.

The QSL, which has been suspended since March due to COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on Friday.