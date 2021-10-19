Live Streaming Of Pakistan vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match: Where To See Live

Former champions Pakistan clash with South Africa at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. It will be the second warm-up match for both teams ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 stage. Live streaming of the match will be available from 7:30 PM IST and 7 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan have come to the T20 World Cup 2021in UAE and Oman with plenty of experience. In their opening warm-up match against defending champions West Indies, the Babar Azam-led team first restricted a powerful Caribbean batting line up to 130 for 7 and then rattled up the runs in 15.3 overs. (PAK vs WI HIGHLIGHTS)

Babar Azam, who is leading a Pakistan cricket team that has at least three former captains, scored a 50 and Fakhar Zaman was unbeaten on a quickfire 46.

South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 41 runs. The Proteas scored 145 for 5, courtesy a 48 from Aiden Markram and then the bowlers hunted in a pack to easily restrict Afghanistan (104/8). Tabraiz Shamsi got 3 for 18 as all five South African bowlers featured among the wickets.

(AFG vs SA HIGHLIGHTS)

Where to watch PAK vs SA live?

There will be no live telecast of the PAK vs SA match but live streaming will be available in digital platforms and smart TVs. Live streaming will be available through the Disney+ Hotstar channel.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Asif Ali, Babar Azam(c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Azam Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Temba Bavuma(c), Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi