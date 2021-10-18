Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
AFG vs SA, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up: Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi Power South Africa To 41-Run Win - Highlights

Chasing South Africa's 145/5, Afghanistan could manage only 104/8 in 20 overs with captain Mohammad Nabi top-scoring with 34.

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma played well for South Africa against Afghanistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up tie. | Twitter

outlookindia.com
2021-10-19T00:33:31+05:30
Koushik Paul
Koushik Paul

Koushik Paul

Published: 18 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 12:33 am

Monday's ICC men's T20 World Cup warm-up match between Afghanistan vs South Africa in Dubai on Monday will see two classy spinners in action. While Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan's attack, a lot of focus will be on South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi. When it comes to the best spinner at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it's hard to look past Tabraiz Shamsi. The South African is ranked No.1 in the ICC Men’s T20 International Player Rankings for a reason and as a left-armer, he poses a significant challenge for batsmen. Left-arm wrist spinners are rare in international cricket and Shamsi is very consistent, can turn the ball both ways and has tremendous control. Shamsi should be an asset for South African skipper Temba Bavuma. Rashid Khan is fresh from the Indian Premier League and although his franchise finished at the bottom of the league table, leg-spinner Khan was effective as always. Afghanistan and South Africa are in different groups in the main competition. While Afghanistan start on October 25, the South Africans play Australia in their first game on October 23. Follow live scores and updates of AFG vs SA here.

(LIVE SCORECARD |  LIVE STREAMING | NEWS)

19:00 PM IST: South Africa win

It's all over as Afghanistan were restricted to 104/8 in 20 overs giving South Africa a 41-run win.  Captain Mohammad Nabi scored 34 for Afghans while Tabraiz Shamsi took three wickets for South Africa.  

18:32 PM IST: Afghanistan in dire straits

South Africa have the upper hand here as Afghanistan are six men down for just 56  after 14 overs. Tabraiz Shamsi picked up two wickets for South Africa.  

17:47 PM IST: Afghanistan lose both openers

Not the best of the starts for Afghanistan chasing 145. Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are back in the hut for ducks as South African pacers make a rousing start. Afghanistan 22/2 after 4 overs. Karim Janat (9) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (13) in the middle. 

17: 21 PM IST: Innings break

An Aiden Markram 48 and 10-ball 20 from David Miller help South Africa post 145/5 after 20 overs. For Afghanistan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took three wickets for 3/24.   

17:02 PM IST: Markram falls short 

Aiden Markram falls short of a half-century by just two runs.  Meanwhile, Mijeeb Ur Rahman added two more wickets to his tally dismissing  Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen cheaply. David Miller and Dwaine Pretorious are currently batting in the middle. South Africa 122/5 after 18 overs.  

16:35 PM IST: SA lose Bavuma 

Temba Bavuma fails to capitalise on the start as he fells for 30. Aiden Markram still going strong at 32 not out. Rassie van der Dussen (7*) is giving him company. South Africa 78/2 after 13 overs  

16:13: Markram, Bavuma steady SA ship

After losing Quinton de Kock early, Aiden Markram (13*) and Temba Bavuma (20*) are steading the South African ship with some smart cricket. South Africa 41/1 after 8 overs.  

15:53 PM IST: Quinton de Kock departs early

After a not-so-good IPL 2021 campaign with Mumbai Indians, Quinton de Kock's poor run with the bat continues as he gives a simple return catch to Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Aiden Markram (10*) and Temba Bavuma (9*) are currently at the crease. South Africa 26/1 after 6 overs.     

15:25 PM IST: Toss

South Africa Have won the toss and they will bat first.

Squads:  

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Dawlat Zadran, Karim Janat, Shapoor Zadran, Hamid Hassan.

 South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Temba Bavuma(c), Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Koushik Paul Rashid Khan (Cricket) Tabraiz Shamsi Dubai Cricket T20 World Cup Afghanistan national cricket team South Africa national cricket team Sports
