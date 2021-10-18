PAK vs WI, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-Up, Live Cricket Scores: Late Kieron Pollard Cameo Takes West Indies To 130/7

Former champions Pakistan and West Indies clash in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up game in Dubai today. Both teams have sufficient cricket behind them and the West Indians will bank on several players who turned out for their respective franchises in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. This PAK vs WI match will see several experienced players on either side. West Indies will be served by the mercurial Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, who was part of the IPL 2021 winning Chennai Super Kings squad. Pakistan will have the benefit of at least three former captains in the team. Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Sarfaraz Ahmed will beef up Babar Azam's team. Pakistan start their T20 World Cup campaign with a group match against India on October 24 while West Indies start a day earlier with 50-over World Cup champions England. Follow live cricket scores and updates of PAK vs WI here.

17:16 PM IST: Innings Break

A late 10-ball 23 by captain Kieron Pollard helped West Indies to 130/7 in 20 overs. For Pakistan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi took two wickets each.

17:04 PM IST: WI lose two more

100 up for West Indies, but not so losing another two wickets in the form of Shimron Heytmyer (28) and Nicolas Pooran (13). Kieron Pollard (3*) and Hayden Walsh (0*). West Indies 110/6 after 19 overs.

16: 34 PM IST: West Indies lost top four

West Indies are surely not having the best of the times in Dubai. After losing both the openers, the defending champions lost two more in the form of Chris Gayle (20*) and Roston Chase (9*). Shimron Hetmyer (8*) and Nicolas Pooran (1*) are currently at the crease. West Indies 65/4 after 14 overs

16:06 PM IST: Afridi sends back Simmons

After hitting three consecutive boundaries off Shaheen Shah in an over, Lendl Simmons top edges the ball for Haris Rauf to take a simple catch. Simmons goes for 18. Roston Chase (7*) and Chris Gayle (7*) are in the middle. West Indies 40/2 after 8 overs.

15:51 PM IST: Hasan Ali gives PAK breakthrough

Pakistan have made a strong start with Hasan Ali dismissing West Indies opener Andre Fletcher cheaply for two. Experienced Lendl Simmons (6*) and veteran Chris Gayle (0*) are currently at the crease. West Indies 14/1 after 4 overs.

15:27 PM IST: Toss

West Indies have won the toss and they will bat first.