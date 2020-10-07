IPL 2020, KKR Vs CSK: MS Dhoni Continues To Defy Age, Watch Sensational Catch And Run Out - VIDEO

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was at his imperious best behind the wickets, taking catches and affecting run-out, as the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for 167 in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Dhoni, 39, was involved in as many as five dismissals. But the best came in the last over of the KKR innings, when he deflected a bullet throw for Ravindra Jadeja to dismiss Chakravarthy off the last ball. A brilliant work which will surely send his fans swooning.

Then, there was this fabulous catch off the penultimate ball. Dwayne Bravo managed to induce a thick outside edge from Shivam Mavi's bat and Dhoni, as if he's still in his prime, completed the catch after the initial fumble with a diving take.

Earlier in the innings, Jadeja was involved in a sensational relay-catch with ever-reliable Faf du Plessis to send Sunil Narine back.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat first. Both the teams are bidding to revive their campaigns after poor starts.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine