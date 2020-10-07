IPL 2020, KKR Vs CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, Faf Du Plessis Pull Off Most Stunning Catch - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja's fielding brilliance was on full display as the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder

combined with Faf du Plessis to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine during the 21st match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi Wednesday.

Narine, who batted second down as KKR tweaked the order, launched the last ball of the 11th over, bowled by Karn Sharma, over mid-wicket. And it looked like the ball was going for a boundary, but out of nowhere, Jadeja appeared and took hold of the ball.

As he skidded onto the boundary, Jadeja released the ball for Faf du Plessis and they completed the catch.

Here's a photo sequence:

And the video:

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and opted to bat first. KKR are unchanged, while CSK made one change, with Karn coming in for Piyush Chawla.

