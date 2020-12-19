IND Vs AUS, Live Cricket Scores, First Test, Day 3: India Crumble In Worse Possible Manner, Lose Five Wickets In No Time

Fifteen wickets crashed on Day 2 of the first Test in Adelaide on . In a venue that has always produced high scores, bowlers on either side have dominated this day-night Test. Ravichandran Ashwin's 4 for 55 left Australia in a spin and India will look to consolidate on Day 3 on . The onus will be on India's top-order batsmen once again and anything above 250 may be a difficult target to chase in the fourth innings. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of India vs Australia here. (LIVE SCORECARD | Day 2 REPORT | NEWS)

IND 2nd Innings & 244; AUS - 191; Toss - IND

10:25 AM IST: Now, there are talks about India's lowest Test scores. The lowest was 42 all out against England at Lord's way back in 1974. Then, there were 58 against Australia at Brisbane in 1947 and England at Old Trafford in 1952.

10:17 AM IST: Finally some scores, a four off the third ball of 14th over. Then, the massive wicket. Virat Kohli caught by debutant Cameron Green as Pat Cummins got his fourth in no time. Contentious take, but the TV umpire happy. Kohli made four off eight. IND - 19/6 (13.5). Lead - 72

10:09 AM IST: Well, it's getting worse. Ajinkya Rahane too gone for a duck. And India have lost four wickets without scoring.

10:05 AM IST: Another wicket. Extra bounce and Mayank Agarwal caught behind. He made 9 off 40. First ball wicket for Josh Hazlewood. Now, India have lost three wickets without scoring. IND - 15/4 (12. 1). Lead - 68

10:00 AM IST: Massive wicket. Cheteshwar Pujara gone for a duck. Caught behind as Pat Cummins claimed his third of the innings. India lost two wickets without scoring. IND - 15/3 (11.2). Lead - 68.

And Virat Kohli joined Mayank Agarwal in the centre. His last bat in Australia this year.

9:53 AM IST: Two maiden overs, from Mitchell Starc to Mayank Agarwal and Pat Cummins to new man Cheteshwar Pujara. IND - 15/2 (8). Lead is 68 runs.

9:43 AM IST: WICKET! Jasprit Bumrah didn't last long. But he did his job. A fuller delivery from Pat Cummins, and caught and bowled. IND - 15/2 (8). Lead is 68 runs.

9:38 AM IST: Mayank Agarwal hit a sumptuous four off the fourth ball, through square leg, for the day's first runs. IND - 13/1 (7). Lead - 66 runs.

9:33 AM IST: And all eyes will be on Jasprit Bumrah, India's nightwatchman from Day 2. If he gets in the mood, it will be sight. Mayank Agarwal to face the first ball. Mitchell Starc to resume proceedings.

9:30 AM IST: Players are out for the third day's play. Get ready for one fascinating day of Test cricket.

9:14 AM IST: One heartening take from Ricky Ponting on Prithvi Shaw Woes. Watch video:

"The problem and the worry is his front foot's not planted."@RickyPonting talks Prithvi Shaw's first Test dismissals #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7Vo8ukUNyg — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

9:07 AM IST: May be, we can warm up with this massive Ben McDermott six.

9:01 AM IST: Elsewhere, two unnamed South Africa players have tested positive for the coronavirus and dropped out of the Test squad to face Sri Lanka. The infected pair was discovered in the first round of tests on Wednesday and Thursday before the squad goes into a bio-secure bubble, according to Cricket South Africa. The squad gathers on Saturday in Centurion, where it will be tested again, to prepare for the first Test starting on December 26.

8:47 AM IST: Ravichandran Ashwin's fine figures of 4 for 55, including the big wicket of Steve Smith, helped India gain a foothold, but he didn't want to sit back and "rate" this as his best overseas performance. So does he take pointers from Nathan Lyon's bowling when he bowls in Australia or from Moeen Ali when he is playing in England?

"Sometimes comparisons and the way we look at things are very skewed. Do we ask batsmen to go and watch Steve Smith bat and replicate that all the time when we tour Australia? Nobody does that to Alastair Cook or Joe Root... I think we are all aware that everybody skins cat differently. Obviously, you can learn. There is no stoppage or anything. You can always learn from people as to how they go about their business," he said on Friday.

8:41 AM IST: Former Australia captain Allan Border feels the gamble to make Matthew Wade open the innings backfired on the hosts as they were bundled out for 191 in their first-innings. It was the first time in eight day-night Tests that the Aussie have failed to take a first innings lead. The 65-year-old did concede that he was hoping to see the prodigious Will Pucovski open the innings.

8:30 AM IST: Here's a recap of what happened so far in the match

The first Test between Australia and India is delicately poised. India had resumed Day 2 on 233 for six wickets but their tail did not last too long. The final four wickets went down for 11 runs as India were all out for 244.

Australia have dismissed India for fewer than 250 runs in a Test innings at Adelaide Oval for just the fourth time and the first time since ; Australia have won all three previous instances

However, India hit back impressively with the ball, dismissing Australia for 191 despite a battling knock of 73 not out from home captain Tim Paine.

Needing to bat a short period under the floodlights prior to stumps, opener Prithvi Shaw fell to Pat Cummins for four as the tourists ended on 9 for on wicket, Mayank Agarwal not out on five with nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah yet to get off the mark.

With a lead of 62 runs, India hold the upper hand. Still, their advantage should be even greater in the series opener, having seen a number of opportunities go abegging in the field.

