AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: India Record Lowest Score In Adelaide Debacle

Australia pacers left India in tatters on Day 3 of the first Test at Adelaide with Pat Cummins taking four wickets in no time. When Cummins had Virat Kohli caught by debutant Cameron Green in the 14th over, India were tottering at 19/6.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

By the 21st over, India were reduced to 36/9 with both Cummins and Josh Hazlewood claiming four apiece. Then, Mohammed Shami retired hurt at the same score in the 22nd over. Thus India created an unwanted record.

For record books. Photo - AP

And that prompted everyone to check the history books to find out the lowest Test scores for India.

Here's a look at the previous five lowest scores for India:

1. 42 vs England at Lord's in 1974

2. 58 vs Australia at Brisbane in 1947

3. 58 vs England at Manchester in 1952

4. 66 vs South Africa at Durban in 1996

5. 67 vs Australia at Melbourne in 1948

But the overall record belong to New Zealand - 26 against England at Auckland in 1955. England have inflicted such unimaginably low scores to other teams in the early days of cricket, and the top four belong to their roll.

Second to fifth are all by South Africa - 30 vs England at Port Elizabeth in 1896, 30 vs England at Birmingham in 1924, 35 vs England at Cape Town in 1899 and 36 vs Australia at Melbourne in 1932.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine