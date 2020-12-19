AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: Watch How Australia Humiliated India In Adelaide - VIDEOS

December 19, 2020
Corona
India resumed 9-1 on D1y 3 of the first Day-night Test, but Virat Kohli's side capitulated as Australia's merciless attack ran rampant. Watch the highlights of India's batting debacle here

Omnisport 19 December 2020
The scoreboard shows the fall of India's wickets
AP Photo/David Mairuz
2020-12-19T12:43:02+05:30

India were humiliated by Australia after the tourists were dismissed for their lowest ever Test score of 36 following a jaw-dropping collapse on Saturday.

Day 3 Blog | Scorecard | News

Virat Kohli's India resumed on 9-1 on day three of the opening day-night Test in Adelaide, but the visitors capitulated as Australia's merciless pace attack ran rampant.

READ: India Record Lowest Score

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were the chief destroyers at Adelaide Oval, where the pair finished 5-8 and 4-21 respectively to leave Australia requiring just 90 runs for victory.

Virat Kohli wicket

Cheteshwar Pujara wicket

A beauty from Josh Hazlewood

Ajinkya Rahane wicket

Mohammed Shami getting hit

India remarkably crumbled in just 15.2 overs to record their lowest Test score after Mohammed Shami retired hurt (one), lower than the country's previous record of 42 against England in 1974.

None of India's batsmen reached double figures – Mayank Agarwal the topscorer with nine, while captain Kohli was sent packing by Cummins for just four.

It is also the joint fifth-lowest Test score – behind New Zealand's all-time record of 26 set in 1955, while it is the joint-lowest team total in the format on Australian soil after South Africa's performance against Australia in 1932.

"Everything went to plan today," Hazlewood told Fox Cricket. "The way Patty started was unbelievable getting the two big wickets and I just followed suit."

AUS Vs IND, 1st Test: India Record Lowest Score In Adelaide Debacle

