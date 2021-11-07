Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Raul de Tomas Replaces Injured Ansu Fati In Spain Squad

Spanish media reports suggest that Ansu Fati could be out of action for almost a month and miss Barcelona's games against Espanyol, Villarreal, Real Betis in La Liga.


Barcelona's Ansu Fati, sits injured during a La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Saturday. | AP


2021-11-07T16:18:25+05:30
Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 4:18 pm

Spain has called up Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas to replace the injured Ansu Fati for its decisive 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Fati injured his left hamstring on Saturday after scoring Barcelona’s opener in a 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo. (More Football News)

De Tomas has scored seven goals this season and has found the net in his last five appearances for Espanyol. The 27-year-old De Tomás has yet to play for Spain’s senior national team after having played for its junior squads.

Fati was looking to make his return to Spain’s squad after he was sidelined for over 10 months due to a knee injury. the 18-year-old pulled his hamstring in the first half of the game and was also spotted in crutches.  

Although Barcelona are yet to comment on Fati's injury, reports in Spanish media suggest that the youngster is likely to be out for close to a month. That means Fati will miss Barcelona's games against Espanyol, Villarreal, Real Betis in La Liga and Benfica in the Champions League.

Spain face Greece in Athens on Nov. 11 and then plays its final qualifier against Sweden in Seville on November 14. Sweden lead Group B with 15 points, followed by Spain with 13 and Greece with nine.

The group winners qualify for the next year’s tournament in Qatar, while second-place finishers face a playoff. Defender Eric García was also substituted during Barcelona’s draw due to pain in his right leg. The national team said it would wait until Sunday to decide if it will replace him.



