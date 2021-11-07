Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga: Barcelona Squander Lead Against Celta Vigo In 3-3 Draw

Barcelona remain in ninth place with 17 points from 12 games in the Spanish league.

La Liga: Barcelona Squander Lead Against Celta Vigo In 3-3 Draw
Barcelona's Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (left), Ronald Araujo and Celta goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen during a La Liga match between Celta and Barcelona at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain on November 6. | AP

Trending

La Liga: Barcelona Squander Lead Against Celta Vigo In 3-3 Draw
outlookindia.com
2021-11-07T09:26:21+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 9:26 am

Xavi Hernandez had plenty to like and much more to lament about Barcelona’s wild 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday when his soon-to-be team squandered a three-goal halftime lead. (More Football News)

Playing its final match under caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan before Xavi takes over as its new full-time manager, Barcelona roared out to a 3-0 lead after playing one of its best halves of the season.

But injuries to 19-year-olds Ansu Fati and Nico González, who were having inspired performances, and the resurgence of its defensive doubts helped Iago Aspas lead Celta back with his second-half brace.

Aspas capped the comeback with a second goal on one of the final kicks of the match when he scored from long range while Barcelona was hunkered down in its box begging for the final whistle.

“We forgot we had to play the second half,” said a dejected Frenkie de Jong, who provided Barcelona’s only spark after halftime with a shot that hit the crossbar with the score at 3-2.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

“We need to show more character. This game was important to move up a bit in the table. It is a very hard blow.”

Barcelona remained in ninth place in the Spanish league and with its horizon of success narrowing to simply securing a top-four finish to ensure its spot in the Champions League.

Real Madrid increased the gap between Barcelona and the top of the standings to 10 points after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1. 

The draw in Vigo came hours after Barcelona announced that Xavi had agreed to sign through 2024. That will free Barjuan to return to coaching its reserve team after three games in charge following the firing of Ronald Koeman.

Memphis Depay said he was excited for Xavi to come, but that it was also up to the squad to turn things around.

“I think that he can lift our spirits,” said Depay, who scored Barcelona’s third goal. “(But) we have to lift our spirits together as the players, and speak about things and have conversations to have more results in the games.”

Xavi will be presented on Monday and then have a two-week international break to settle in before the former Barcelona midfield star debuts on Nov. 20 against Espanyol. He arrived to Barcelona earlier on Saturday after ending his stint at Qatari club Al-Sadd, first as a player and then as a budding coach.

“This was my dream and now the dream comes true,” Xavi said. “Of course it is a big challenge, but I am ready, we are ready — all the technical staff — to start immediately.”

He has his work cut out for him.

Fati had to be replaced after netting Barcelona’s opener. Midfielder Nico and defender Eric García went down in the second half. They joined an injured list that already included Pedri González, Gerard Pique, Ousmane Dembelé, Sergiño Dest, Sergio Agüero and Martin Braithwaite.

Fati’s left hamstring injury ruled him out of Spain’s World Cup upcoming qualifiers against Greece and Sweden that it needs to win to qualify directly for next year’s tournament. He was replaced by Espanyol striker Raúl de Tomás, who hours earlier scored in a 2-0 win over Granada that left Espanyol level on points with Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets, Xavi’s old teammate, doubled the advantage in the 18th with a rare goal for the veteran. And Barcelona looked ready to roll to a big win after Depay sliced a header home from a cross by Jordi Alba after a key pass by Nico in the 34th.

But then the injuries came, and Celta took the initiative when Aspas pulled one back in the 52nd. The striker finished off a ball that Marc-Andre ter Stegen failed to clear a poorly blocked a shot.

Barcelona was then on the defensive when Nolito Agudo’s 74th-minute header cut the deficit to one.

“This Celta never gives up,” Aspas said after he ignited the crowd at Balaídos Stadium with his clutch goal.

Madrid needed Toni Kroos to excel on both ends of the field to ensure it took a two-point lead before second-place Real Sociedad visits Osasuna on Sunday.

The German midfielder volleyed in an assist from Marco Asensio in the 15th before Karim Benzema increased his league-leading tally to 10 goals from a well-placed pass by David Alaba.

Rayo rallied with substitute Radamel Falcao pulling one back in the 76th moments after Bebé had hit the post. Falcao only lasted 11 minutes before he was substituted for an apparent leg injury.

Madrid avoided a Barcelona-like collapse when Kroos saved a goal-bound shot by Óscar Valentín in final flurry by Rayo that pushed the hosts into their box.

Alavés striker Joselu Mato scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time header, in a 2-1 victory that kept last-place Levante as the only winless team in the league.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Xavier Hernandez Spain Football Sports FC Barcelona La Liga Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Norwich City Fire Manager Daniel Farke Despite First Win Of Season

Serie A: Juan Cuadrado's Stoppage-time Goal Helps Juventus Beat Fiorentina 1-0

Ligue 1: Neymar Strikes Twice As Paris Saint-Germain Beat Bordeaux 3-2

T20 World Cup: Bittersweet Ending For South Africa, Says Temba Bavuma

ISSF President's Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Silver

Paris Masters Tennis: Novak Djokovic Reaches Final, To End Record 7th Year As No. 1

Dwayne Bravo Vows To Play Franchise Cricket For Some More Years ‘If Body Holds’

Manchester Derby: More Old Trafford Misery For Red Devils With 2-0 Premier League Loss To City

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat West Indies

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Advertisement

More from Sports

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting In Semifinals Vs Loh Kean Yew

HYLO Open Badminton: Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting In Semifinals Vs Loh Kean Yew

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat England By 10 Runs But Crash Out On Net Run Rate

T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat England By 10 Runs But Crash Out On Net Run Rate

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Focused Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

AFG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021: Focused Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Dwayne Bravo Retires: End Of A Generation For West Indies Cricket, Admits Kieron Pollard

Dwayne Bravo Retires: End Of A Generation For West Indies Cricket, Admits Kieron Pollard

Read More from Outlook

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Channi, Sidhu New Imports In Congress, Shying Away From Party Legacy: Senior Congress Leader Sunil Jakhar

Preetha Nair / According to Sunil Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, the ongoing internal conflict is definitely not helping the Congress party rather it is helping the opposition parties.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Afghanistan Not Distracted By A Billion Indian Prayers

Outlook Web Bureau / Hashmatullah Shahidi said Afghanistan were keen to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2021 semis and not thinking of India's chances of making the knockouts.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement