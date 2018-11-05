Priyanka Chopra Is Now Feeling The 'Bachelorette Vibes'

﻿
After her grand bridal shower, actress Priyanka Chopra has now set out on a 'bachelorette' party

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2018
Priyanka Chopra smiles ear-to-ear wearing a fuzzy white off-the-shoulder sweater
2018-11-05T09:38:05+0530

After a bridal shower in New York, actress Priyanka Chopra has set out on a bachelorette party. And her future mother-in-law to be has urged her to "be good".

Less than a week after Priyanka celebrated her upcoming wedding to American singer Nick Jonas at a bridal shower in New York City, the former "Quantico" actress shared that her bachelorette party had just begun.

On Saturday, the bride-to-be shared a photograph of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a fuzzy white off-the-shoulder sweater, which she captioned" "#BacheloretteVibes".

"Be good," Jonas' mother Denise commented, adding a red heart emoji. Priyanka had first hinted at the celebrations to come on Friday, when she shared a photograph on her Instagram Story of her dog sitting in a car, which she captioned, "Bye Bye LA."

The location of the party has been kept under wraps, though she shared a few glimpses from the party. She teased fans by sharing a photo of a bouquet of pink roses, sitting nearby buckets of champagne adorned with pink and gold balloons.

"#BacheloretteVibes," she wrote alongside the image, before sharing a photograph of a pair of red fuzzy slippers sitting beside a yellow telephone.

IANS

 

