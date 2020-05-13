Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Address Media At 4 PM On Economic Package

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at 4 PM on Wednesday to share the details on economic package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Sitharaman's press conference comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced $265 billion fiscal stimulus to deal with COVID-19 situation in the country. The package is the second largest in Asia after Japan.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 265 billion). This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation on Tuesday.

The PM had also said that the economic package is for "the country's workers, farmers, who are working hard day and night for the countrymen in every season. This economic package is for the middle class of our country, who pays tax honestly and contributes to the development of the country."

He had announced that the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown would be in "new form with new rules."

