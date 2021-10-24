Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Civilian Killed In 'Cross-Firing' In Kashmir's Shopian: J&K Police

The police said the civilian was killed in ‘cross firing’ in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, after militants attacked security forces party.

Civilian killed in 'cross firing' in J&K: Police. (File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 2:56 pm

A civilian was killed in cross firing between militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The deceased civilian has been identified as Shahid Ahmad.

The police issued a statement on the incident, stating: “Around 1030 hrs unidentified terrorists attacked a Naka party of 178 Battalion of CRPF at Babapora in Shopian”.

The statement added that the CRPF retaliated with fire and “during cross-firing” one person got killed.

Further details are being ascertained, the police added.

Also read:  Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police

Militants Shoot Dead Two Non-Local Vendors In Jammu & Kashmir

In the recent weeks, violence has escalated in Kashmir with militants targeting civilians, particularly from minority Pandit community and non-locals.

On October 5, this year, the militants shot dead prominent Kashmiri pandit Makhan Lal Bindroo at his shop.

Within an hour of Bindroo’s killing, another non-local Hindu puchka seller from Bihar was shot dead in the Lal Bazar area in the city followed by the killing of a Muslim taxi driver Mohammad Shafi Lone in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A day later, militants shot dead 50-year-old Sikh woman principal Satinder Kaur, who is the mother of two, and a local Kashmiri pandit Deepak Chand.

Later, another non-local vendor was shot dead in Srinagar’s downtown area, while another non-local was also in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The police said this year 28 civilians have been killed and seven of them are from minority communities and the rest were Muslims. (With PTI inputs)

