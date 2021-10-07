Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police

There has been spurt in killings of civilians in Kashmir in the past three days, with at least seven civilians killed, including famous chemist ML Bindroo.

Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police
J&K Police urges people not to panic.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Five From Minority Community Among 28 Civilians Killed In Kashmir This Year: J&K Police
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T22:26:08+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 10:26 pm

Urging people and the minority community in Kashmir not to panic, J&K Police on Thursday evening attributed the recent spurt in the civilian killings to the frustration of the militant handlers.

The police said the militant handlers after “the killing huge number of terrorists” of all outfits specially their top commanders, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, have changed their strategy.

The police said they started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities including women.

“During the year 2021, so far 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists. Out of 28, five persons belong to the local Hindu/Sikh community and 2 non-local Hindu labourers," the police statement said without mentioning 23 remaining civilians killed belonged to the majority community.

However, it seems the statement was issued to convey that majority of civilians killed this year in the targeted militant attacks belonged to majority Muslim community.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"Due to killing of huge number of terrorists of all outfits specially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorists’ handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities including woman,” it said.

“In all such cases terrorists have been using pistols. These acts are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist’s rank. In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved,” the police said.

“J&K Police is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time, hybrid terrorists and strictest action shall be taken against them. We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to the general public, especially minority communities not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and a secured environment and will continue to do so,” it said.

Since Tuesday the Valley has seen several civilian killings.

On Tuesday evening militants killed well known chemist Makan Lal Bindroo at his shop in the high-security zone of the Iqbal Park area. This was followed by the killing of a non-local roadside Bhelpuri vendor in Lalbazar of Srinagar. In the third attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, militants shot dead a civilian identified as Mohammad Shafi Lone.

On Thursday morning gunmen shot dead a principal of a school Deepak Chand and a female teacher Satinder Kour in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.

On Saturday, militants had killed Majid Ahmad Gojri and Mohammad Shafi Dar for their alleged links with the security forces in Srinagar. The Resistance Front had claimed responsibility for the killings.

Since August this year the Valley has witnessed a series of killings including unarmed policemen.

On August 19 militants shot dead Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in his home at Devsar area in Kulgam. On August 17 militants shot dead BJP constituency president in Kulgam Javed Ahmad Dar. On August 9, militants entered into the rented accommodation of the BJP leader Ghulam Rasool Dar (Sarpanch) of Redwani Kulgam at Lal Chowk Anantnag and fired indiscriminately killing both Dar and his wife Jawahira, who was BJP panch of her area.

The BJP says at least 23 BJP workers have been killed in different militant attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the past two years and in Kulgam district alone nine workers of the BJP have been killed.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Srinagar Kashmir Kashmir Valley Kashmiri Pandits Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Terrorists Terrorism J&K Police Kashmir Issue Militant Outfit Jammu and Kashmir Apni (Own) Party (JKAP) BJP Security Forces National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

AAP Leader Slams UP Govt's Handling Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

AAP Leader Slams UP Govt's Handling Of Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

J&K: Civilian Shot By CRPF Personnel After His Driver Refused To Stop Car At Checkpoint

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two Arrested, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son Summoned

Amid Lakhimpur Kheri Controversy 17 Year Old Murder Comes To Haunt Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra

Delhi Court To Announce Verdict In Uphaar Fire Tragedy Evidence Tampering Case Tomorrow

RSS Leader Indresh Kumar Condemns Lakhimpur Kheri Incident, Lambasts Opposition

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

SRH Upset RCB's Plans For Top-Two Finish In IPL 2021 Table

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from India

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Prize For Literature

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins Nobel Prize For Literature

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Continuous Killing Spree In Kashmir, Pandit Leader Feels Situation Akin To 90’s

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kashmir Killings, Says Terrorism Hasn’t Stopped After Article 370 Abrogation

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Kashmir Killings, Says Terrorism Hasn’t Stopped After Article 370 Abrogation

Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu Demands Arrest Of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son

Lakhimpur Kheri: Sidhu Demands Arrest Of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s Son

Read More from Outlook

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Aftermath Of A Bloodbath: What The Forensics Team Got From Trampled Crime Scene

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / The bloodstains had been washed away in the rain. Fire erased the fingerprints. The team got a broken pair of spectacles, mangled shoes, a tattered pair of jeans etc as evidence.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM Farmer Leaders To Hold Meeting Today To Decide Future Course

Outlook Web Desk / The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, son of union minister Ajay Mishra.

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

KKR Thrash RR, All But Seal Final IPL 2021 Playoff Spot

PTI / Kolkata Knight Riders produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs and virtually assured their playoff berth.

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

SC To Resume Physical Hearings On Wednesday, Thursdays For First Time Since Pandemic

Outlook Web Desk / Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately.

Advertisement