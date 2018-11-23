'Hit Me If I Fail To Deliver On Promises': Telangana Candidate Hands Out Slippers To Voters

Akula Hanumanth, an Independent candidate from Koratla, Telangana handed out slippers to voters, asking them to hit him if he fails to deliver on promises if he is elected.

The candidate also handed out his resignation letter for a future date to indicate that the people have the right to get him off power if he does not take action and work well.

In photos, a woman is seen holding a slipper in her hand, smiling at the candidate as he greets her. A man behind him is seen holding a carton full of slippers.

Akula Hanumanth, an Independent candidate from Koratla, Telangana hands out slippers to voters, asking them to hit him if he fails to deliver on promises if he is elected. #TelanganaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/cBTXaZwC2R — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

Hanumanth is up against ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS candidate K Vidya Sagar Rao who had won the Korutla seat three times consecutively.

Elections to the 119-member assembly will be held on December 7 and the counting would be on December 11.

Campaigning for the polls would hit top gear now with top leaders from different parties scheduled to address public meetings in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Telangana on November 27 and December 3 to address rallies for the assembly elections.

Congress has already announced its slew of promises, including farm loan waiver and financial assistance to women Self Help Groups, on various occasions.

For more assembly election stories, click here.

(With inputs from agencies)