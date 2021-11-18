ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

The trailer for ZEE5 and Zindagi's forthcoming suspenseful desi noir series 'Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam' has been released. The series will launch on ZEE5 worldwide on December 10th.

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam,' directed by highly renowned British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, is a six-part anthology series starring seven women. The stories depict what occurs when a woman's boundaries are tested. While we've seen women as archetypes of patience, forgiving the betrayal they've endured, this show exposes their brazen and furious side.

The show, written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, is set in a secretive neighbourhood and shows what happens when women decide to take control of their own destiny rather than bowing to events and society.

“I am excited that I got the chance to create a show which delivers on suspense, mystery, and entertainment while leaving the indelible stamp of a woman’s point of view all over it. Giving film noir a South-Asian/desi and feminist twist was definitely on my filmmaking bucket list. With this show the femme fatales shake off several decades of the male gaze and play on their own terms.” says director and creator of the series, Meenu Gaur in a statement.

Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, and Sheheryar Munawar are among the cast members of the show.