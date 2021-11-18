Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam,' directed by highly renowned British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, is a six-part anthology series starring seven women. The stories depict what occurs when a woman's boundaries are tested.

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'
ZEE5 drops the trailer of ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam’ | Instagram

Trending

ZEE5 Drops Trailer Of Thriller Series 'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T19:34:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 7:34 pm

The trailer for ZEE5 and Zindagi's forthcoming suspenseful desi noir series 'Qatil Haseenaon ke Naam' has been released. The series will launch on ZEE5 worldwide on December 10th.

'Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam,' directed by highly renowned British-Indian director Meenu Gaur, is a six-part anthology series starring seven women. The stories depict what occurs when a woman's boundaries are tested. While we've seen women as archetypes of patience, forgiving the betrayal they've endured, this show exposes their brazen and furious side.

The show, written by Farjad Nabi and Meenu Gaur, is set in a secretive neighbourhood and shows what happens when women decide to take control of their own destiny rather than bowing to events and society.

“I am excited that I got the chance to create a show which delivers on suspense, mystery, and entertainment while leaving the indelible stamp of a woman’s point of view all over it. Giving film noir a South-Asian/desi and feminist twist was definitely on my filmmaking bucket list. With this show the femme fatales shake off several decades of the male gaze and play on their own terms.” says director and creator of the series, Meenu Gaur in a statement.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani, Samiya Mumtaz, Faiza Gillani, Beo Raana Zafar, Eman Suleman, Saleem Mairaj, Ahsan Khan, Osman Khalid Butt, and Sheheryar Munawar are among the cast members of the show.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mumbai Action-Drama Television show Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Aftab Shivdasani: ‘Special Ops 1.5’ Is A Tribute To Intelligence Agents Who’re Our Unsung Heroes

Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello Breakup: A Timeline Of Their Romance

From 'Shyam Singha Roy', 'Marakkar' To 'Kurup' , Period Stories Get Movie Buffs Excited

Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film With Director Luv Ranjan To Release On Republic Day 2023

Dulquer Salman's 'Kurup' Writer Jithin K Jose Says Film Not Glorifying a Murderer

Preity Zinta Becomes Mother of Twins Gia and Jai

Saif Ali Khan Claims He Had Lost 70 per cent Of His Earnings In a Housing Fraud

How Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Release Kickstarted A VFX Revolution In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Shyam Singha Roy' Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty Starrer Raises Excitement Among Fans

'Shyam Singha Roy' Teaser: Nani, Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty Starrer Raises Excitement Among Fans

Bollywood’s Recent Obsession With Mythological Films And Period Dramas

Bollywood’s Recent Obsession With Mythological Films And Period Dramas

'India Art Fair' Will Truly Be A Celebration Of Resilience: Jaya Asokan

'India Art Fair' Will Truly Be A Celebration Of Resilience: Jaya Asokan

Is Tom Holland's Spiderman The Best Ever Live Version of The Web-Slinger

Is Tom Holland's Spiderman The Best Ever Live Version of The Web-Slinger

Read More from Outlook

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Prevented Public Hanging, POCSO Skin To Skin Judgement Quashed: 2 Times Attorney General Challenged HC Orders

Priyam Shukla / This is the second time when the Attorney General of India has appealed on criminal side of a High Court judgement. Back in 1986, AG prevented a public execution.

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Why Did Paytm Fail To Impress Investors On Market Debut Day?

Kundan Kishore / Paytm-owner One97 Communications India’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) failed to impress investors as Paytm shares listed at 9% discount and closed at Rs 1,560, 27.40% below the offer price.

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Pakistan Flag Controversy Spices Up BAN Vs PAK Series

Outlook Web Bureau / Many Bangladeshis took the move as a political message ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations of the nation's independence.

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And The Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle

Advertisement