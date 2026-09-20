Double Heartbreak In Asian Games: Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Miss Out On Teqball Bronze After Fierce Fights

The Mumbai girl pushed Japanese world No. 7 Yuina Sakamoto all the way in the singles bronze-medal match, going down 0-2 (11-12 11-12), before the physical toll of an intense battle caught up with her in the mixed doubles contest, where the Indian pair lost to Vietnam's Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Ngih Trinh 0-2 (9-12 6-12).