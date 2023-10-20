India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Register Massive Feats In Huge Win - Statistical Highlights

India, led by an indomitable Virat Kohli, defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in Pune for their fourth successive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Here's a look at the statistical highlights from the IND vs BAN cricket match

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 103, his 48th ODI century, as India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in their ICC Cricket World Cup fixture in Pune on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Chasing 257 to win, India were always the favourites with Shubman Gill (53) and Rohit Sharma (48) setting up the platform for Kohli. It was India's fourth consecutive win on the trot. (Scorecard | Match Report | Full Coverage)

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets apiece as India restricted Bangladesh to 256 for 8 in 50 overs after Najmul Hossain Shanto, standing in for injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the toss and opted to bat first at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

With that here's a look at the all key stats and numbers from the 17th match of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Bangladesh:

- Najmul Hossain Shanto led Bangladesh in this game to provide the 125th occasion of a captain leading a team in the World Cup. He also became the sixth captain to lead Bangladesh in the World Cup.

- Bangladesh became the third team to deploy two captains in the ongoing World Cup 2023. In the previous games, Bangladesh were led by Shakib Al Hasan. The other two teams to deploy two captains in the ongoing World Cup are New Zealand (Tom Latham and Kane Williamson) and Sri Lanka 9Dasun Shanaka and Kusal Mendis).

- Bangladesh's Litton Das and Tanzid Hassan scored 66 and 51, respectively, in the India vs Bangladesh match to provide the 60th occasion of both the openers scoring fifties in an innings in the World Cup. It also provided the first occasion of both the Bangladesh openers scoring fifties in the World Cup.

- Their scores also provided the 432nd and 433rd occasions of opening batters scoring fifties in the World Cup. It also provided the tenth and eleventh occasion of both Bangladeshi openers scoring fifties in the World Cup.

- Mushfiqur Rahim’s World Cup run aggregate at the end of the India vs Bangladesh game read 1,034. The Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter became the 24th batter in the World Cup to aggregate 1000-plus runs. The following table lists the batters who have scored 1000-plus runs in the World Cup and the number of innings they have taken to reach the landmark.

- Rohit Sharma entered the India vs Bangladesh game with 1,195 runs in the World Cup. He completed 1,200 World Cup runs in the India vs Bangladesh game when he was on five during the course of his knock of 48. At the end of this game, his World Cup run aggregate read 1,243. He became the second Indian batter to score 1,200 runs in the World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar has an aggregate of 2278 runs.

- Virat Kohli entered the India vs Bangladesh game with an aggregate of 1,186 runs. He completed 1,200 World Cup runs in this game when he was on 14 during the course of his unbeaten 103. At the end of this game, his World Cup run aggregate read 1289. He became the third Indian batter to cross the 1200-run mark in the World Cup, after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

- At the end of the India vs Bangladesh match, the following eight batters have scored 1200-plus runs in the World Cup:

Team Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 50+ 0 IND 1992-2011 45 44 4 2278 152 56.95 6 15 21 2 AUS 1996-2011 46 42 4 1743 140* 45.86 5 6 11 1 SL 2003-2015 37 35 8 1532 124 56.74 5 7 12 1 IND 2011-2023 30 30 6 1251 107 52.12 2 9 11 0 IND 2015-2023 21 21 2 1243 140 65.42 7 4 11 2 WI 1992-2007 34 33 4 1225 116 42.24 2 7 8 1 RSA 2007-2015 23 22 3 1207 162* 63.52 4 6 10 4 BAN 2007-2023 32 32 4 1201 124* 42.89 2 10 12 1

- Virat Kohli’s 103 not out in the India vs Bangladesh match for his eleventh fifty in the World Cup, and he thus became the sixth batter to score eleven or more fifties in the history of the tournament. Others are Sachin Tendulkar (21), Kumar Sangakkara (12), Shakib Al Hasan (12), Rohit Sharma (11) and Ricky Ponting (11).

- Virat Kohli’s aggregate in winning matches read 1,212 runs at the end of this game in the World Cup. He became the third batter and second Indian to score 1200-plus runs in winning matches in the tournament.

Player Team Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 50+ 0 Sachin Tendulkar IND 1992-2011 27 27 4 1516 152 65.91 3 12 15 0 Ricky Ponting AUS 1996-2011 38 35 4 1342 140* 43.29 3 6 9 1 Virat Kohli IND 2011-2023 25 25 6 1212 107 63.78 3 7 10 0

- During the India vs Bangladesh game, Virat Kohli also registered his tenth fifty in winning games in the World Cup. He became the third batter to score ten or more fifties in the winning games. Interestingly, all three batters who have accomplished this feat are Indians – Sachin Tendulkar (150), Virat Kohli (10) and Rohit Sharma (10).

- Virat Kohli’s 103 not out in this game represented his 40th century in winning games in One-Day Internationals. It also represents his 80th fifty in winning games in the 50-over format. He became the third batter to score 80-plus fifties in winning games in ODIs. Others are Ricky Ponting (94) and Sachin Tendulkar (92).

- This was Kohli's 27th century when India batted second in ODIs and his 23rd century when India batted second and won. Sachin Tendulkar (69) has more fifties than Virat Kohli (66) when India batted second in ODIs, and Kohli (47) has more fifties than Tendulkar (45) when India batted second and won.

Stats courtesy: HR Gopala Krishna – Veteran cricket statistician