IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test, Day 2 Report: Yashasvi Jaiswal Slams Double Ton, Jasprit Bumrah Takes Six-Wicket Haul As India Lead By 171 Runs Against England

Jasprit Bumrah put up a special exhibition of reverse swing on a flat deck after Yashasvi Jaiswal's maiden double hundred to bowl out England for 253 in their first innings and put India ahead in the second Test here on Saturday. (Day 2 Highlights | Streaming)

India tallied 396 all out in their first innings after starting day two at 336 for six. Jaiswal (209 off 290) became the third youngest double centurion from India in the morning session and was the sole shining light in an otherwise grim batting effort.