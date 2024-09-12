Matt O'Riley is in good spirits and could come back "quite fast" as he recovers from ankle surgery, so says Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler. (More Football News)
Brighton signed Denmark international O'Riley from Celtic last month, but the midfielder sustained an injury on his debut.
O'Riley was on the end of a poor challenge from Crawley Town's Jay Williams, and subsequently had to undergo surgery.
Ahead of Brighton's meeting with Ipswich Town on Saturday, Hurzeler said O'Riley could return ahead of schedule.
"He's in very good spirits. He has a great character, a great attitude, so immediately after the surgery he was very, very positive," Hurzeler said of the 23-year-old.
"He is around us in the training ground, he is doing his rehab already and I think he will be coming back quite fast."
Brighton have made a strong start to the season, going unbeaten in their opening three Premier League matches.
And for new boss Hurzeler, the international break provided an opportunity to reflect on the first weeks of the campaign.
"For me it was time to reflect, to re-analyse the first few weeks," said the 31-year-old, who is the youngest coach in Premier League history.
"I think it is very important to reflect on what is going good so far and where we can improve. That was the first thing I did.
"The second thing was to plan the next phase and the next week because now we have a lot of games in the next period of time. We have a lot of home games so we want to use this chance.
"For me it was more reflection and planning. Of course, I also had one or two minutes for myself."
Brighton v Ipswich will be the 936th different fixture to be played in the Premier League. They met eight times in the top flight between 1979 and 1983 (four Ipswich wins, two Brighton wins, two draws), with the Tractor Boys winning 2-0 in the most recent thanks to goals from John Wark and Alan Brazil.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton - Simon Adingra
Excluding own goals, Adingra has scored five of Brighton's last eight Premier League goals against newly promoted opponents. This accounts for 71% of the Ivorian's Premier League goals (5/7).
Ipswich Town - Leif Davis
Davis was a star for Ipswich in the Championship last season, and he leads the way for the Tractor Boys for chances created (three).
That being said, he will be tested defensively on Saturday, with Yankuba Minteh likely to start down Brighton's right flank.
MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN
Ipswich have had the fewest shots (19), shots on target (seven) and the lowest expected goals total (1.2) of any side in the Premier League so far this season.
And in a run stretching back to March 2002, Ipswich have lost each of their last five Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 18-3. They are winless in their last eight on the road in the top-flight (D1 L7) since a 2-1 win at Everton in February 2002.
Meanwhile, Brighton have won six of their last eight Premier League matches in September (D1 L1), scoring 3+ goals in each of their last four such victories. However, their last September match ended in a 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa.
Brighton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W5 D7), going down 1-0 against Fulham in February 2023.
Ipswich have won two of their last four away league games against Brighton (D1 L1), with those wins coming in March 2014 (2-0) and December 2015 (1-0). They had been winless in their previous eight league visits to the Seagulls before this (D5 L3).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton - 65.7%
Ipswich - 15.3%
Draw - 19%