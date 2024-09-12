Football

Brighton Vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Preview, Key Players

Ahead of Brighton's meeting with Ipswich Town on Saturday, Hurzeler said O'Riley could return ahead of schedule

Matt ORiley, Brighton
Matt O'Riley was injured on his debut
info_icon

Matt O'Riley is in good spirits and could come back "quite fast" as he recovers from ankle surgery, so says Brighton coach Fabian Hurzeler. (More Football News)

Brighton signed Denmark international O'Riley from Celtic last month, but the midfielder sustained an injury on his debut.

O'Riley was on the end of a poor challenge from Crawley Town's Jay Williams, and subsequently had to undergo surgery.

Ahead of Brighton's meeting with Ipswich Town on Saturday, Hurzeler said O'Riley could return ahead of schedule.

"He's in very good spirits. He has a great character, a great attitude, so immediately after the surgery he was very, very positive," Hurzeler said of the 23-year-old.

Sancho during the Community Shield. - null
English Premier League: Jadon Sancho Given Fresh Start With Chelsea Loan Move

BY Stats Perform

"He is around us in the training ground, he is doing his rehab already and I think he will be coming back quite fast."

Brighton have made a strong start to the season, going unbeaten in their opening three Premier League matches.

info_icon

And for new boss Hurzeler, the international break provided an opportunity to reflect on the first weeks of the campaign.

"For me it was time to reflect, to re-analyse the first few weeks," said the 31-year-old, who is the youngest coach in Premier League history.

"I think it is very important to reflect on what is going good so far and where we can improve. That was the first thing I did.

"The second thing was to plan the next phase and the next week because now we have a lot of games in the next period of time. We have a lot of home games so we want to use this chance.

"For me it was more reflection and planning. Of course, I also had one or two minutes for myself."

Brighton v Ipswich will be the 936th different fixture to be played in the Premier League. They met eight times in the top flight between 1979 and 1983 (four Ipswich wins, two Brighton wins, two draws), with the Tractor Boys winning 2-0 in the most recent thanks to goals from John Wark and Alan Brazil.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton - Simon Adingra

Excluding own goals, Adingra has scored five of Brighton's last eight Premier League goals against newly promoted opponents. This accounts for 71% of the Ivorian's Premier League goals (5/7).

Ipswich Town - Leif Davis

Davis was a star for Ipswich in the Championship last season, and he leads the way for the Tractor Boys for chances created (three).

That being said, he will be tested defensively on Saturday, with Yankuba Minteh likely to start down Brighton's right flank.

MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN

Ipswich have had the fewest shots (19), shots on target (seven) and the lowest expected goals total (1.2) of any side in the Premier League so far this season. 

And in a run stretching back to March 2002, Ipswich have lost each of their last five Premier League away games by an aggregate score of 18-3. They are winless in their last eight on the road in the top-flight (D1 L7) since a 2-1 win at Everton in February 2002.

Meanwhile, Brighton have won six of their last eight Premier League matches in September (D1 L1), scoring 3+ goals in each of their last four such victories. However, their last September match ended in a 6-1 defeat at Aston Villa.

Brighton have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games against promoted sides (W5 D7), going down 1-0 against Fulham in February 2023.

Ipswich have won two of their last four away league games against Brighton (D1 L1), with those wins coming in March 2014 (2-0) and December 2015 (1-0). They had been winless in their previous eight league visits to the Seagulls before this (D5 L3).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton - 65.7%

Ipswich - 15.3%

Draw - 19%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs AUS Match On TV And Online
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  3. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  4. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  5. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
Football News
  1. Wayne Rooney, Gareth Barry, Cristiano Ronaldo? Who Are The Ultimate Premier League 'Barclaysmen'?
  2. Brighton Vs Ipswich Town Prediction: Preview, Key Players
  3. Mikel Arteta: Arsenal Boss Signs New Long-Term Contract, To Stay Till 2027
  4. Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On
  5. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 5-1 CHN, Q4—PAK Enter Semi-Finals!
  2. PAK 5-1 CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China To Join India In Semi-Finals
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh Notches Up 200 Goals As India Defeat South Korea
  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs PAK Hockey Match On TV And Online
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 45 Indians Inducted Into Russian Army Discharged
  2. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  3. RG Kar Protest: 15-Member Delegation, No Live Telecast, Says Bengal Govt's Fresh Invite For Meeting
  4. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Key Student Voice During Emergency & Lifelong Communist, Passes Away
  5. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. UAE Accused Of Aiding Forces And Prolonging Sudan Civil War | Abu Dhabi's Alleged Role Decoded
  2. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  3. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  4. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  5. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 5-1 CHN, Q4—PAK Enter Semi-Finals!
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?