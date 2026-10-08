'They Are 5-Year-Old Kids’: Wasim Akram Blasts India-Pakistan Handshake Saga With Blunt Remark

Wasim Akram has criticised the ongoing India-Pakistan handshake saga, calling it embarrassing for both sides
The former Pakistan captain urged both teams to shake hands, play cricket and move on from the controversy
Akram said even Indian fans may feel uncomfortable with the repeated focus on the handshake issue
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has weighed in on the continuing India-Pakistan handshake controversy, urging both teams to move past the issue and focus on cricket. His comments come after the two sides once again skipped the customary handshake during the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final in Japan.
The no-handshake practice has been a recurring feature of India-Pakistan cricket since their meetings at the 2025 Asia Cup. It continued in subsequent encounters, including the Asian Games final, where India captain Shreyas Iyer and Pakistan skipper Sahibzada Farhan did not shake hands at the toss.
Wasim Akram Calls For An End To The Saga
Speaking about the situation, Akram described the subject as sensitive for both sides but questioned the need for the continued focus on handshakes.
“Look, it's a touchy subject for both sides. I feel they are 5-year-old kids. If you have come, then take the trophy and shake hands or don’t come to play. It's simple math. It's embarrassing for both. Just get on with the game. Shake hands, take the trophy and go home,” Akram said.
Akram also acknowledged that the controversy was uncomfortable for supporters on both sides.
“I am sure Indian fans too feel odd. Either don’t come. I hope sanity prevails soon,” he added.
His comments come against the backdrop of an unusual contrast at the Asian Games. While the India and Pakistan cricket teams continued to avoid the customary greeting, athletes from the two countries in sports such as hockey, volleyball and table tennis displayed more conventional sporting camaraderie.
India-Pakistan Cricket Handshake Row Continues
The handshake issue first became a major talking point during the 2025 Asia Cup, when the teams repeatedly avoided the customary greeting amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The practice has since carried over into other major competitions.
The Asian Games final provided another example. Iyer won the toss and opted to bat, but there was no handshake between the two captains. India subsequently went on to win the gold medal, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has increasingly seen events away from the cricket itself become part of the conversation.
Akram's appeal is ultimately for the focus to return to the sport, arguing that once the teams have agreed to play, the cricket should take centre stage rather than the protocol surrounding a handshake.