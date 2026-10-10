‘Dew Made It Difficult’: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Why India Couldn’t Stop West Indies’ Run-Fest

Shreyas Iyer blamed dew and the pitch's narrow margin for error after India failed to defend 249 for five against the West Indies in the second T20I
Shai Hope (102 not out off 45 balls) and Sherfane Rutherford (84 off 37 balls) powered the West Indies to a six-wicket win with nine balls to spare
With the five-match series tied 1-1, India will face the West Indies in the third T20I on Sunday
India captain Shreyas Iyer pointed to the heavy dew and the unforgiving nature of the pitch as key factors behind his team's six-wicket defeat to the West Indies in the second T20 International on Friday.
Despite piling up 249 for five, India could not prevent the visitors from completing a remarkable chase with nine balls remaining.
West Indies skipper Shai Hope led the charge with an unbeaten 102 off just 45 deliveries, while Sherfane Rutherford provided equally destructive support with 84 off 37 balls.
Their partnership turned a daunting target into a successful chase and left India searching for answers after a high-scoring contest.
Speaking after the match, Iyer highlighted how little room bowlers had for error on a surface that favoured aggressive batting, particularly with dew making conditions more difficult.
"You cannot put a number to it because when the dew factor comes in it becomes difficult. Even 249 was chased down with almost two overs to spare. The margin of error on this wicket was very minor. It was going into the stands if you just missed it by a mark," Iyer said after the match.
While the result went against India, Iyer was pleased with the performances of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, whose contributions helped the hosts post a formidable total.
He also acknowledged the impact of the West Indies' decisive partnership in shifting the momentum of the game.
"They batted amazingly, kudos to them. Both were phenomenal in their departments. This is what we look forward to from Sanju and Abhishek and also Mayank. The momentum shifted towards them after that partnership," he added.
Samson top-scored for India with an impressive 82, while Mayank made an impact with the ball by claiming three wickets in the West Indies' top order. However, the early breakthroughs were not enough to stop the visitors once Hope and Rutherford settled into their partnership.
Hope, who was named Player of the Match, admitted that the chase looked considerably more difficult after West Indies slumped to five for two. The captain said the team's belief grew as he and Rutherford began to build a partnership.
"That it was going to be a tough chase. Five for two was always going to be challenging. When we got that partnership between me and Rovman, we started believing," Hope said.
The West Indies captain emphasised that partnerships were crucial to chasing such a massive total, with the batters needing to balance attacking intent against the risks involved.
"I really believe we need to bat in partnerships. I thought we were going nicely so it was about taking calculated risks," he said.
Hope also singled out Roston Chase for his bowling performance on a pitch where run-scoring came relatively easily, praising his ability to deliver under challenging conditions.
"Amazing from Chase to bowl like that on a pitch like this," Hope said.
Reflecting on his own remarkable innings, Hope credited his preparation and mental approach for helping him maintain consistency, while acknowledging the role of fortune in a batter's success.
"The SS bats that I have are pretty good. Came off well today and you need some luck going your way. It's a tough one. When you are scoring runs you are happy," he said.
"I think the way I am prepared and being mentally ready is probably helping me do well. I never want to get too high (about success)," he added.
With the five-match series level at 1-1, India will look to bounce back when they face the West Indies in the third T20I on Sunday, October 11, at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.