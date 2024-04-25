Cricket

Rizwan Blow For Pakistan: Injured Cricketer Likely To Miss Tours Of Ireland And England

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that Mohammad Rizwan and young batter, Irfan Khan Niazi, had both been ruled out of the remaining two matches against New Zealand because of fitness issues

Muhammad Rizwan/X
Mohammad Rizwan had to leave the field while batting after suffering a right hamstring injury in the third T20 in Rawalpindi, in which New Zealand beat the home side. Photo: Muhammad Rizwan/X
Pakistan's seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan remains doubtful for the tours to Ireland and England in May after being sidelined from the home T20 series against New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

The PCB said that the medical panel of the board, after reviewing their scans, had decided to rest them for the two games against the visitors in Lahore on Thursday and Saturday.

BY PTI

Rizwan had to leave the field while batting after suffering a right hamstring injury in the third T20 in Rawalpindi, in which NZ beat the home side.

Irfan, who made his debut in the series, is suffering from a groin problem.

"While Irfan's injury is not of serious nature Rizwan's scans have been sent to a specialist in England for further diagnosis and advice," an official said.

He said for the time being Rizwan had been advised two to four weeks rest but this could be prolonged depending on the the suggestion from the specialist in the UK.

This leaves Rizwan in doubt the coming tours to Ireland and England where Pakistan play a total of 7 T20 internationals before their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup against USA in New York on June 6.

