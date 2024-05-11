Mumbai Indians' first match at the Eden Gardens after 2019 was delayed due to the rain. But the match started once the officials inspected the outfield and pitch and a 16-over game was proposed between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first in a rain-affected match in Kolkata.
Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara
The pitch no. 5 is going to be used today. This was covered for a long time and spinners might get some assistance from the surface. The weather is cool in Kolkata so pacers can also get some movement in the air. The square boundaries are 62 and 67 metres respectively while the straight boundary is at 75 metres. A high-scoring match is on the cards.
Nitish Rana is making his comeback into the playing XI. He will replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Mumbai Indians are going to use the same team.