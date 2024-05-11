Cricket

KKR Vs MI, Toss Update: Mumbai Indians Bowl First; Rana Replaces Raghuvanshi In Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders are hosting Mumbai Indians in match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Eden Garden in Kolkata after rain delayed the start

Shreyas Iyer with Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer chat prior to the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in Kolkata. AP Photo/Bikas Das
info_icon

Mumbai Indians' first match at the Eden Gardens after 2019 was delayed due to the rain. But the match started once the officials inspected the outfield and pitch and a 16-over game was proposed between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

The Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first in a rain-affected match in Kolkata.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Venkatesh Iyer MI vs KKR - Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss Delayed At Eden Gardens Due To Persistent Rain

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The pitch no. 5 is going to be used today. This was covered for a long time and spinners might get some assistance from the surface. The weather is cool in Kolkata so pacers can also get some movement in the air. The square boundaries are 62 and 67 metres respectively while the straight boundary is at 75 metres. A high-scoring match is on the cards.

Nitish Rana is making his comeback into the playing XI. He will replace Angkrish Raghuvanshi. Mumbai Indians are going to use the same team.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 3 Dead, 23 Injured In Storm-Related Incidents In Delhi
  2. Gujarat: Cops Launch Probe After Viral Videos Show Bikes With Palestine Flags
  3. 'Even If He Turns 75...': Amit Shah's Reply To Kejriwal's Remark On PM Modi's Retirement
  4. Army Choppers Rescue 2 Stranded American Tourists From Himachal's Churdhar Valley
  5. 14-Year-Old Girl Raped By Schoolteacher In Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh
Entertainment News
  1. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  2. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
  3. BTS Leader RM's New Song Tops iTunes Charts In 82 Countries
  4. Avneet Kaur Flaunts Her Clean, Moisturised Skin; Drops Sun-Kissed Photos
  5. Trans Actor Trinetra Haldar Shares Facial Transformation, Says Her Transition Is Complete
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Anshul Kamboj Removes Shreyas Iyer
  2. IPL 2024: Gurnoor Brar Replaces Sushant Mishra For GT; Know Who Is This Punjab Pacer
  3. Italian Open Wrap: Daniil Medvedev, Naomi Osaka Through With Straight-Sets Wins
  4. Today's Sports News Updates: Nadal Loses To Hurkacz In Italian Open; City Thrash Fulham 4-0 In PL
  5. Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Rodgers Revels In Old Firm Win As The Bhoys Close In On Premiership Title
World News
  1. Afghanistan Flash Floods: More Than 300 Killed, Over 1000 Houses Destroyed
  2. Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pakistan International Airlines Staff Forgets To Put Boy's Dead Body On Aircraft: Report
  4. These Libraries In NYC Are An Aesthetic Treat For Bibliophiles!
  5. Mother’s Day: How The World Says “Thank You Mom!”
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail