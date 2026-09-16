Babar Azam In Domestic Match? Pakistan Star Set To Return To First-Class Cricket After 2019

P PTI 16 September 2026 11:55 pm Published at: 16 September 2026 10:34 pm Updated on:

Following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to overhaul the squad and send back seven players from the England Test tour, Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam is set to return to domestic first-class cricket after five years, representing OGDCL in the President's Trophy Grade-I from September 18 in Pakistan

P PTI 16 September 2026 11:55 pm Published at: 16 September 2026 10:34 pm Updated on:

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam runs to field a shot during the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. Dave Shopland/AP Photo