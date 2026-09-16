Babar Azam In Domestic Match? Pakistan Star Set To Return To First-Class Cricket After 2019

Babar Azam is set to feature in a domestic first-class fixture for the first time since 2019, representing OGDCL against Kingsmen Academy
The Pakistan Cricket Board forwarded Babar's name as a guest player following a major squad overhaul triggered by a 0-3 Test series
The PCB made seven squad changes and sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul without consulting captain Babar
The Pakistan Cricket Board's stunning decision to send back seven members from the Test tour of England appears to have rattled the top players with current Test captain, Babar Azam, set to make an appearance in a domestic first-class match for the first time since 2019.
Babar is lined up to represent the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) team against Kingsmen Academy in the ongoing President's Trophy Grade-I competition from September 18.
Babar is not the only centrally contracted player appearing in domestic red ball cricket following the disastrous tour to England.
Others like fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf etc. who hardly play any first- class matches at home, have already appeared for different teams in the President's Cup.
Haris in fact, after taking a five-wicket haul for PTV, expressed his desire to play for Pakistan in red ball cricket in the current season.
The fast bowler has appeared in only one Test against England back in 2022 in which he was injured after bowling 13 overs.
"If I can be useful for Pakistan because of my pace I would gladly play Test cricket," he said.
Haris, ironically, had refused to play the Test series in Australia in December 2023, insisting he wanted to manage his heavy workload.
Haris, known more for his T20 appearances, even had his central contract suspended for a while before it was restored.
Shaheen has appeared for the KRL side, taking four wickets in an innings.
Babar, who has not played any first-class domestic games since 2019 when he last appeared for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has returned home from England ready for the coming challenge.
OGDCL sports head Farah Batool said the Pakistan Cricket Board had sent Babar's name to be included as a guest player.
Babar, who was reappointed Pakistan's Test captain in July, led the national side to a 1-1 draw against the West Indies and a 0-3 whitewash against England in his first two series in charge.
More notably, the PCB decided to make seven changes to the squad and sack the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul without consulting or informing Babar after Pakistan lost the second Test at Lords inside three days.
"Babar's kit has been ordered and he will decide whether to play in the match from 18th September or from September 24th in the third round game," Batool said.
But a source said the PCB had conveyed it wanted Babar in action in domestic first-class cricket as soon as possible.