BWF World Championships 2026 Day 5 Guide: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri Carry India’s Only Medal Hopes - Full Schedule

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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 5: Here’s everything you need to know about the fifth of the Badminton World Championships at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday, 21 August, as Satwik-Chirag headline the Indian action

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BWF World Championships 2026 Day 5 Guide: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri Carry - Full Schedule
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are India’s last remaining medal hopes. Photo: BAI
Summary of this article

  • Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are India’s last remaining medal hopes

  • Treesa-Gayatri face Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian, while Satwik-Chirag take on Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the quarter-finals

  • Both Indian pairs will look to secure semi-final spots and move closer to a World Championships medal

India’s medal hopes at the BWF World Championships 2026 will enter a crucial phase on Day 5, with Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty taking centre stage in the quarter-finals in New Delhi on Friday, August 21.

The two doubles pairs are now India’s only remaining contenders after the singles campaign came to an end on Day 4. Both pairs will play their last-eight matches on Court 1, with a place in the semi-finals and a guaranteed medal spot within reach.

Treesa-Gayatri face a major Chinese hurdle

India’s women’s doubles campaign will resume with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand taking on fourth seeds Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian of China.

Treesa and Gayatri have been one of India’s standout pairs at the tournament and will now face their biggest challenge yet. The Indian duo will be aiming to extend their run into the semi-finals, which would put them within one win of a maiden World Championships medal.

Their quarter-final is scheduled to begin at around 1:50 PM IST on Court 1.

Sat-Chi have another tough test ahead

Later in the day, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face third-seeded Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

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Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India celebrate after wining against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela pose after their win against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced further in BWF World Championships 2026 with walkover. - File
India's Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela celebrate after their win against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

The Indians had to dig deep in the previous round, coming from behind to beat Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King 21-23, 21-19, 21-17. They will now need to produce another high-level performance against the third seeds to keep their title and medal ambitions alive.

The men’s doubles quarter-final is expected to begin around 6:00 PM IST on Court 1.

Singles exit leaves doubles as India’s last hope

India’s hopes in the singles events ended on Day 4, with PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty both suffering defeats.

Sindhu took Wang Zhi Yi to a deciding game before the Chinese player prevailed 21-11, 15-21, 21-17. Ayush, meanwhile, was beaten in straight games by Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, losing 19-21, 11-21.

With the singles players eliminated, all attention now turns to India’s two remaining doubles pairs as they fight for a place in the semi-finals.

Badminton World Championships 2026: Indians In Action Today (Aug 21) 

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian, Women’s Doubles Quarter-final - 1:50 PM IST

  • Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang, Men’s Doubles Quarter-final - 6:00 PM IST

Badminton World Championships 2026: Today's Full Schedule

CourtMatch #TimeTiming TypeCategoryPlayer/Pair 1NOC 1Player/Pair 2NOC 2
Court 1110:30 AMScheduled StartMixed DoublesThom Gicquel / Delphine DelrueFRADechapol Puavaranukroh / Supissara PaewsampranTHA
Court 1211:20 AMEstimatedMixed DoublesYang Po-Hsuan / Hu Ling FangTPEAmri Syahnawi / Nita Violina MarwahINA
Court 1312:10 PMEstimatedWomen's DoublesFebriana Dwipuji Kusuma / Meilysa Trias PuspitasariINABaek Hana / Lee SoheeKOR
Court 141:00 PMEstimatedWomen's SinglesOkuhara NozomiJPNPornpawee ChochuwongTHA
Court 151:50 PMEstimatedWomen's DoublesJia Yifan / Zhang Shu XianCHNTreesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand PullelaIND
Court 162:40 PMEstimatedMen's SinglesVictor LaiCANRasmus GemkeDEN
Court 173:30 PMEstimatedWomen's SinglesAn SeyoungKORHan YueCHN
Court 184:20 PMEstimatedWomen's SinglesWang ZhiyiCHNLine ChristophersenDEN
Court 195:10 PMEstimatedMen's SinglesAnders AntonsenDENNaraoka KodaiJPN
Court 1106:00 PMEstimatedMen's DoublesSatwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag ShettyINDLiang Weikeng / Wang ChangCHN
Court 2110:30 AMScheduled StartMixed DoublesFeng Yanzhe / Huang DongpingCHNCheng Xing / Zhang ChiCHN
Court 2211:20 AMEstimatedWomen's DoublesLi Yijing / Luo XuminCHNRachel Allessya Rose / Febi SetianingrumINA
Court 2312:10 PMEstimatedMixed DoublesGuo Xinwa / Chen FanghuiCHNJiang Zhenbang / Wei YaxinCHN
Court 241:00 PMEstimatedWomen's DoublesLiu Sheng Shu / Tan NingCHNYeung Nga Ting / Yeung Pui LamHKG
Court 251:50 PMEstimatedWomen's SinglesMichelle LiCANYamaguchi AkaneJPN
Court 262:40 PMEstimatedMen's SinglesAlex LanierFRAKunlavut VitidsarnTHA
Court 273:30 PMEstimatedMen's DoublesAaron Chia / Soh Wooi YikMASHu Ke Yuan / Lin Xiang YiCHN
Court 284:20 PMEstimatedMen's DoublesKim Won Ho / Seo Seung JaeKORGoh Sze Fei / Nur IzzuddinMAS
Court 295:10 PMEstimatedMen's DoublesLee Jhe-Huei / Yang Po-HsuanTPEFajar Alfian / Muhammad Shohibul FikriINA
Court 2106:00 PMEstimatedMen's SinglesAlwi FarhanINAChou Tien ChenTPE

Badminton World Championships 2026: Live Streaming

The BWF World Championships 2026 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. In Malaysia, Astro will provide live coverage.

Fans around the world can also watch the action on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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