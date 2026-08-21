BWF World Championships 2026 Day 5 Guide: Satwik-Chirag, Treesa-Gayatri Carry India’s Only Medal Hopes - Full Schedule

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty are India’s last remaining medal hopes
Treesa-Gayatri face Jia Yi Fan-Zhang Shu Xian, while Satwik-Chirag take on Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang in the quarter-finals
Both Indian pairs will look to secure semi-final spots and move closer to a World Championships medal
India’s medal hopes at the BWF World Championships 2026 will enter a crucial phase on Day 5, with Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty taking centre stage in the quarter-finals in New Delhi on Friday, August 21.
The two doubles pairs are now India’s only remaining contenders after the singles campaign came to an end on Day 4. Both pairs will play their last-eight matches on Court 1, with a place in the semi-finals and a guaranteed medal spot within reach.
Treesa-Gayatri face a major Chinese hurdle
India’s women’s doubles campaign will resume with Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand taking on fourth seeds Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian of China.
Treesa and Gayatri have been one of India’s standout pairs at the tournament and will now face their biggest challenge yet. The Indian duo will be aiming to extend their run into the semi-finals, which would put them within one win of a maiden World Championships medal.
Their quarter-final is scheduled to begin at around 1:50 PM IST on Court 1.
Sat-Chi have another tough test ahead
Later in the day, fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face third-seeded Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.
The Indians had to dig deep in the previous round, coming from behind to beat Malaysia’s Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King 21-23, 21-19, 21-17. They will now need to produce another high-level performance against the third seeds to keep their title and medal ambitions alive.
The men’s doubles quarter-final is expected to begin around 6:00 PM IST on Court 1.
Singles exit leaves doubles as India’s last hope
India’s hopes in the singles events ended on Day 4, with PV Sindhu and Ayush Shetty both suffering defeats.
Sindhu took Wang Zhi Yi to a deciding game before the Chinese player prevailed 21-11, 15-21, 21-17. Ayush, meanwhile, was beaten in straight games by Indonesia’s Alwi Farhan, losing 19-21, 11-21.
With the singles players eliminated, all attention now turns to India’s two remaining doubles pairs as they fight for a place in the semi-finals.
Badminton World Championships 2026: Indians In Action Today (Aug 21)
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian, Women’s Doubles Quarter-final - 1:50 PM IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang, Men’s Doubles Quarter-final - 6:00 PM IST
Badminton World Championships 2026: Today's Full Schedule
|Court
|Match #
|Time
|Timing Type
|Category
|Player/Pair 1
|NOC 1
|Player/Pair 2
|NOC 2
|Court 1
|1
|10:30 AM
|Scheduled Start
|Mixed Doubles
|Thom Gicquel / Delphine Delrue
|FRA
|Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Supissara Paewsampran
|THA
|Court 1
|2
|11:20 AM
|Estimated
|Mixed Doubles
|Yang Po-Hsuan / Hu Ling Fang
|TPE
|Amri Syahnawi / Nita Violina Marwah
|INA
|Court 1
|3
|12:10 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Doubles
|Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma / Meilysa Trias Puspitasari
|INA
|Baek Hana / Lee Sohee
|KOR
|Court 1
|4
|1:00 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Singles
|Okuhara Nozomi
|JPN
|Pornpawee Chochuwong
|THA
|Court 1
|5
|1:50 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Doubles
|Jia Yifan / Zhang Shu Xian
|CHN
|Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand Pullela
|IND
|Court 1
|6
|2:40 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Singles
|Victor Lai
|CAN
|Rasmus Gemke
|DEN
|Court 1
|7
|3:30 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Singles
|An Seyoung
|KOR
|Han Yue
|CHN
|Court 1
|8
|4:20 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Singles
|Wang Zhiyi
|CHN
|Line Christophersen
|DEN
|Court 1
|9
|5:10 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Singles
|Anders Antonsen
|DEN
|Naraoka Kodai
|JPN
|Court 1
|10
|6:00 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
|IND
|Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang
|CHN
|Court 2
|1
|10:30 AM
|Scheduled Start
|Mixed Doubles
|Feng Yanzhe / Huang Dongping
|CHN
|Cheng Xing / Zhang Chi
|CHN
|Court 2
|2
|11:20 AM
|Estimated
|Women's Doubles
|Li Yijing / Luo Xumin
|CHN
|Rachel Allessya Rose / Febi Setianingrum
|INA
|Court 2
|3
|12:10 PM
|Estimated
|Mixed Doubles
|Guo Xinwa / Chen Fanghui
|CHN
|Jiang Zhenbang / Wei Yaxin
|CHN
|Court 2
|4
|1:00 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Doubles
|Liu Sheng Shu / Tan Ning
|CHN
|Yeung Nga Ting / Yeung Pui Lam
|HKG
|Court 2
|5
|1:50 PM
|Estimated
|Women's Singles
|Michelle Li
|CAN
|Yamaguchi Akane
|JPN
|Court 2
|6
|2:40 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Singles
|Alex Lanier
|FRA
|Kunlavut Vitidsarn
|THA
|Court 2
|7
|3:30 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Doubles
|Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik
|MAS
|Hu Ke Yuan / Lin Xiang Yi
|CHN
|Court 2
|8
|4:20 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Doubles
|Kim Won Ho / Seo Seung Jae
|KOR
|Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin
|MAS
|Court 2
|9
|5:10 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Doubles
|Lee Jhe-Huei / Yang Po-Hsuan
|TPE
|Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Shohibul Fikri
|INA
|Court 2
|10
|6:00 PM
|Estimated
|Men's Singles
|Alwi Farhan
|INA
|Chou Tien Chen
|TPE
Badminton World Championships 2026: Live Streaming
The BWF World Championships 2026 will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports, with live streaming available on JioHotstar. In Malaysia, Astro will provide live coverage.
Fans around the world can also watch the action on BWF TV, the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation.