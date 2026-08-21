PV Sindhu's Sixth World Championships Medal Dream Shattered As Wang Zhi Yi Ends India's Singles Campaign

PV Sindhu lost 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 to China's Wang Zhi Yi in the World Championships pre-quarterfinals
Sindhu fought back after losing the opening game and led 8-4 in the decider before Wang turned the match around
The defeat ended Sindhu's unbeaten World Championships record against Chinese shuttlers and her hopes of a sixth medal
PV Sindhu was just five points away from taking control of the decider, but a match that seemed to be slipping towards her suddenly turned against her.
The two-time Olympic medallist let a promising position unravel as China's Wang Zhi Yi fought back to beat her 11-21, 21-15, 17-21 in a dramatic pre-quarterfinal at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday.
Sindhu had fought back strongly after losing the opening game, taking the second 21-15 and then opening up an 8-4 lead in the decider. She led 11-10 at the mid-game interval and was locked at 16-16 with Wang late in the contest, but a costly spell of errors after a medical timeout for the Chinese shuttler ended Sindhu's hopes of winning a sixth World Championships medal.
The defeat also ended Sindhu's unbeaten record against Chinese opponents at the World Championships. She had won all eight of her previous matches against Chinese shuttlers at the event before Wang finally ended that run.
Sindhu's Fightback Had The Crowd Believing
The opening game was evenly poised in its first half, with neither player willing to give away cheap points. Wang repeatedly made Sindhu work for her openings with her drops, while Sindhu prevented the Chinese shuttler from finding the space to unleash her powerful smashes.
Wang led 11-8 at the interval, but Sindhu's game unravelled after the break. Six unforced errors and a misjudgement gave Wang the openings she needed, and she capitalised with a mixture of precise drops and attacking smashes to take the game 21-11.
After Ayush Shetty had earlier lost to Alwi Farhan on the same court, the home crowd waited for Sindhu to find her rhythm.
She responded in the second game.
Sindhu began with greater patience and immediately moved into a 4-0 lead as Wang struggled to settle. Wang tried to pull her into longer rallies, but Sindhu remained composed and repeatedly troubled her opponent with dribbles and drops.
The Chinese shuttler fought back after the interval and capitalised on a few Sindhu errors to make it 15-15. But with the crowd raising the volume, Sindhu produced a decisive burst of six consecutive points to close out the game 21-15.
Two winners from Sindhu and four errors from Wang helped the Indian force the decider.
Sindhu started the third game confidently, taking the first three points before extending her lead to 8-4 with three more winners. Wang, however, fought her way back after three consecutive Sindhu errors and moved ahead 8-7.
Sindhu recovered to take an 11-10 lead into the mid-game interval, keeping the match finely balanced.
The rallies became increasingly physical after the break. Wang relied more heavily on her smashes, while Sindhu continued to look for openings with her drops.
At 16-16, Wang fell while chasing a shuttle and immediately clutched her left thigh. She took a medical timeout before returning to the court.
Sindhu later admitted that she was unsure about the nature of Wang's injury.
"I don't know if she had an injury or what, maybe that was her tactics and her way of doing it," Sindhu said after the match.
Wang insisted the cramps were genuine.
"I had to push myself hard, that's why I suffered cramps. I understand she (Sindhu) might have thought it at that moment but I was really injured that time," she said through an interpreter.
The stoppage was followed by a decisive swing in momentum. Sindhu made four consecutive errors, allowing Wang to move into match point territory. The Chinese shuttler then produced a precise drop to finish the contest 21-17.
For Sindhu, it was a painful end to a match in which she had repeatedly put herself in winning positions.
"I should have converted that into a win because I mean they were long rallies. It was a good match and I think 17-17 at that point, every point matters. And I should have been a little more patient is what I felt," she said.
The defeat brings Sindhu's campaign in New Delhi to an end and denies her a sixth World Championships medal.
A Familiar Foe, A Familiar Ending
For Ayush Shetty, Alwi Farhan once again proved to be a painful roadblock. Three years after beating Ayush at the World Junior Championships, the Indonesian defeated him 21-19, 21-11 in the men's singles Round of 16 at the BWF World Championships.
After a closely fought opening game, Farhan raised the pace and took control at the net in the second, leaving Ayush with no way back. “I had my chances in the first game, but couldn't convert it,” Ayush said, admitting Farhan's sharper play and net pressure made the difference.
Ayush's exit ended his impressive campaign, which included a stunning upset of world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi. With Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu also bowing out earlier in the singles draws, India's singles campaign at the BWF World Championships came to an end.