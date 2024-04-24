Top 10 Sports Betting Singapore Sites | Best Sportsbook Singapore 2024

Sports betting is served as an alternative at the best Singapore online casinos. The casinos team with the sportsbook providers like CMD368 and M8Bet Sportsbook, serving the sports bettors with complete solutions. By adding sports betting as a feature, online casinos present themselves as complete betting hubs.
However, picking the right online betting Singapore website for sports betting becomes tricky when the space is inundated with lots of options. Players may get trapped at wrong sites that make tall claims but deliver nothing.
To save players from such a situation, here we bring the best 10 online sports betting Singapore sites, featuring top online sportsbooks. Explore their pros and cons in this most honest review and get some of the best alternatives to try.
Best 10 Sports Betting Singapore Sites
- 12PLAY – Best Odds for Sports Betting Singapore
- B9Casino – Generous Welcome Offer for Sports
- uwin33 – Great Sports Games Coverage
- OB9 – Impressive Sportsbook Collection
- BK8 – Best for Sports Bonuses and Free First Bet
- Enjoy11 – Best Site with the Fastest Payouts
- Yes8 – Top Live Streaming Online Sports Betting Site
- Maxim88 – Best Site for Football Betting Singapore
- MYBET88 – Best CMD368 Sports Betting Singapore Site
- AW8 – Best M8Bet Singapore Sports Betting Site
Detailed Review of Each Sportsbook Singapore in 2024:
Out of these 10 Top Sports Betting Singapore Sites, look in depth for each of the sportsbook reviews by sports betting experts. Some sites are best with highest odds, some are best with welcome bonus and some with a great variety of sports bet choices. Check the full reviews as below for each online casino and find your best suited sportsbook Singapore!
1. 12PLAY – Best Odds for Sports Betting with High Winning Payouts
Pros
- Most competitive odds
- 150% welcome bonus on sports betting
- Lots of sports options to bet on
- Licensed site that guarantees safety
- Cryptocurrency and other e-wallets provided for faster payments
Cons
- Not accessible in all countries
- Phone support not available
12Play offers the perfect setting for sports betting, with sportsbooks like CMD368 and iGKBet which are known for providing the best sports betting odds. Here bettors can access competitive and advantageous odds across a broad array of sporting events that open up multiple earning opportunities. Players can pick from local and international league matches, World Cup Group matches and qualifier matches, etc. All popular betting markets like match result, 1x2 Fixed Odds, Over/under, etc. are available to try. The list of sports for betting is unending and highlights the sports like Football, Ice Hockey, Rugby, Tennis, Boxing, Cricket and several others.
12Play is a licensed sports betting Singapore site which is regulated by the Government of Curaçao. Players can switch to casino games, too, when they want a break from sports betting and play games like slots, live casino Singapore games, fishing, 4D lottery and so on. The betting is made easy by offering several payment methods such as cryptocurrencies, bank transfer and payment gateways like SurePay and FastPay. The payments are quick and deposits reflect instantly in the betting account.
Also, there are several bonuses and promotional offers rolled from time to time to help players have additional money in account for betting. Here players can find a 150% sports and esports welcome bonus that helps make a great start. They can also indulge in a quiz game and collect points to be eligible for a grand cash prize. There is a cash rebate offer also available which allows the players to enjoy up to 1% discount on the bets placed.
12Play online betting Singapore site serves the needs of the players just right by offering multiple languages. Players can stake the money in SGD and MYR, which saves them time in currency conversions. The customer support assists the players at every step and is reachable round the clock through live chat and email options.
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, iGKbet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
150% Welcome Bonus
15% Daily First Deposit Bonus
5-10% Unlimited Daily Bonus
Sports Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate up to 1%
2. B9Casino – Generous Welcome Offer for Sports
Pros
- Sizeable welcome offer for new sports bettors
- Focus on Singapore players
- Bonus on daily deposits
- Free gift of SGD9 on first deposit
- Mobile-friendly site
Cons
- Not accessible in all countries
- Site loads slow sometimes
B9Casino multiplies the fun of sports betting by offering a generous welcome offer for sports. 99% sports welcome bonus is a unique offer for beginners as it demands only x5 turnover to claim winnings. Such a requirement is quite easy to fulfill and offers additional money to the bettors. This sports betting Singapore site also offers a 150% welcome bonus which goes up to SGD800, it is one of the most lucrative offers around. The turnover requirement for this bonus is x10 only, which is quite low.
B9Casino sportsbook brings to the players a rich repertoire of options in the form of M8Bet, IGKBet and CMD368. All these sportsbooks offer different menus of sports which collectively cover almost all the disciplines. Players can find at these sportsbooks the sports like Soccer, Basketball, Tennis, Ice Hockey and so on. At M8Bet, the soccer bettors can find multiple betting markets such as Over/Under, FT/HT, Odd/Even, FT/FH Correct Score, Double Chance, Outright and so on. Similar opportunities are available at IGKBet and CMD368 bet too.
B9Casino excels in ethical online betting, prioritizing player safety with B92U-Be Nice To You, a specialized protection program. This online betting Singapore site follows all rules of responsible gaming and alerts players when they display addictive behavior, and provides a secure payment experience with various methods, including online banking, ATM, FastPay, TruePay, PayNow QR, SurePay, and cryptocurrency transactions.
The casino also offers games like slots and live casino. Additional fun comes in the form of fishing and 4D lottery. B9Casino is keeping with the trends of current times by offering esports tournaments as well. Thus, there is no dearth of betting opportunities at this casino and players can expect to take home some winnings as the play conditions are fair and fun-focused.
|
Sportsbook
|
M8Bet, IGKBet, CMD368
|
Sports Bonuses
|
Weekly Huge Prizes on Joining B9 Telegram Community
Extra 20% EPL Bonus With 3x Wagering Requirement Only
99% Sport Welcome Bonus with Wagering Requirement 5x Only
150% Welcome Bonus up to SGD800
Weekly 100% Sports Bet Bonus
Bet on Chelsea and Get 50% Extra Winning
3. uwin33 – Great Sports Games Coverage
Pros
- Lots of sports available for betting
- Live match details provided
- Fast payout processing
- Competitive odds on sports bets
- Multiple payment methods including cryptocurrency
Cons
- Withdrawals only through bank transfers
- Site restricted in various countries
uwin33 casino provides the most extensive sports game coverage compared to other sports betting Singapore sites. This site is liked for the expansive coverage of sports games of various genres. It keeps an eye on all the tournaments of global and local importance and serves numerous betting markets to consider. Players can select from three sportsbook options – CMD368, IGKBet and M8Bet. Thus, they get multiple odds to compare, and lots of sports events to analyze and bet upon. These sportsbooks are one of the best in the industry and have quite a user-friendly interface.
uwin33 is licensed by both MGA and PAGCOR. This speaks of the fairness with which it operates. The sports bettors can get the latest and upcoming matches to bet upon. Menu of the sports comprises all the popular sports such as Football, Women’s Football, Hockey, Tennis, Basketball, Horse Racing and so on. The betting is made hassle-free with payments through online banking, ATM machines, SurePay and FastPay. Players can enjoy speedier payouts and the withdrawals reflect in the account within minutes.
This online betting Singapore site is a bettor’s haven as it offers a change in flavor with casino games titles from the top providers like Evolution, Playtech, Ezugi, Pragmatic Play, NextSpin and Habanero and so on. Players can pick online slots Malaysia, table games, fishing and lottery games when they want something more from their betting session.
The site rolls out satisfactory bonus and promotion offers which can help the players stay in the game with additional money that comes with them. Players can get a 100% deposit bonus when they make the first payment as welcome bonuses. The site offers deposit bonuses for the subsequent deposits and gives 6% cashback weekly for the losses made during the previous week. However, the promotional offers are limited as compared to other Singapore casinos, which can disappoint some players.
This online betting Singapore site is worth a try as it is easy to work with. The interface is smooth and simple and the whole focus is on extending a rewarding experience.
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, IGKBet, M8Bet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
100% Cristiano Ronaldo Welcome Bonus
5% Unlimited Deposit Bonus
6% Weekly Cashback for Sportsbook
4. OB9 – Impressive Sportsbook Collection
Pros
- Multiple sportsbooks options provided
- Well-designed website for sports betting
- Hefty bonuses offered to sports bettors
- Lots of sports and betting markets available
- Easy payment terms, deposits and withdrawals possible within minutes
Cons
- Slow customer service response
One size does not fit all is what OB9 believes in. This online betting Singapore site, therefore, offers three different sportsbooks to cover a wider audience and to tailor personalized experience for the bettors. The sportsbooks are differentiated based on the betting markets and the sports covered. All three sportsbooks available here keep the customer experience on the top priority and have made arrangements to let them place bets the quickest possible. Thus, every session is full of pleasant surprises and winnings when a player bets at the online sportsbooks available at OB9.
The sportsbooks host the sports choices which are globally appealing and there are local favorites as well. Sports bettors can revel in the excitement of football games which are followed all over the world and may benefit from the low-competing markets of local leagues as well. All the sports bets are settled fast and the payout processing speed is phenomenal. Players can make use of bank transfer, cryptocurrency, SurePay88 and FastPay.
OB9 has multiple licenses from MGA, PAGCOR and British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission. These licenses make this sports betting Singapore site safe and legit for all. Players can have fun betting on several sports like Football, Badminton, Tennis, Cricket, Basketball, Ice Hockey, etc. All popular betting markets and low-odd bets keep the players always on toes and give them several pride moments to boast about.
When needed a break from sports, players have the option to head over to casino games where the unending collection of online slots Singapore, live casino games, table games, fishing and lottery games are available. These casino games are checked for randomness of results regularly and are known for high RTP. Thus, players are always filled with choices and experience no dull moments at OB9. To add more to excitement, the site offers lucrative bonuses and promotion offers which keep the players accounts buzzing with activity.
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, M8Bet, IGKBet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
Sports First Deposit Bonus up to SGD588
Predict and Win Double on Correct Score Prediction
First Deposit Special Bonus up to SGD18,888
30% Weekly Deposit Bonus
10-20% Daily Deposit Bonus
5. BK8 – Best for Sports Bonuses
Pros
- Lucrative sports bonus offers
- Fast payout speed
- Several sports events
- Personalized welcome packages
- No upper cap on mix parlay winnings
- Highest rescue bonus
Cons
- Limited currencies accepted,
- Fewer promotions for USD and EUR currencies
BK8 is the bettors’ paradise in the sense that it offers multiple free credit bonuses. Players can have extended betting hours with lots of additional amounts they can claim through bonuses. ‘Have you BK8?’ is one of the most lucrative bonuses around where the players get up to SGD288 as the bonus. The sports betting Singapore experience is further enhanced with bonuses like instant rebates, SGD200 for Your First Bet, Weekly Betting Streak Bonus, a variety of Aston Villa bet bonuses, rescue bonus and more.
Various earning opportunities keep the players in action because the betting markets are available in plenty here. BK8 offers sportsbooks options like CMD368 and M8Bet to deliver the ultimate betting experience to the players. These sportsbooks have loads of betting options to offer as they bring to the bettors all sports that are of international and local importance. Here players get top leagues and tournaments like EPL, La Liga, Ligue 1 and 2, and etc., in football games.
Basketball, Volleyball, Futsal, Baseball, Soccer, Boxing and several other sports are available to bet upon. The betting on these sports becomes affordable due to the availability of bonuses and promotions available here. Total goals, first team to score, exact score, odd/even, and handicap are some of the bets one can try luck at and win.
Besides sports betting, the site also offers casino games like slots, live casino games and lottery and fishing games. These games offer a delectable buffet of choices and make every moment spent at this site a fun-filled one. Players can contact BK8’s member support in preferred language via WhatsApp, LiveChat, Telegram for assistance.
BK8 operates under the license from the Government of Curacao. The site has all its features tested and certified by the agencies such as GoDaddy Verified Security, BMM labs, TechLabs, etc. All security features are kept up-to-date, which makes it a safe and legit platform for sports betting.
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, M8Bet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
100% Welcome Bonus
Weekly Rescue Bonus
Unlimited Reload Bonus
Refer a Friend & VIP Program
1% Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate
6. Enjoy11 – Best Site with the Fastest Payouts
Pros
- Fast payout processing
- Special bonus of 11% on 11th deposit
- Wide range of sports covered
- Customer-friendly sportsbook interface
Cons
- 11x turnover requirement on rescue bonus
- Limited payment options
The joy of winning is incomplete without the quick access to your well-deserved winnings. Enjoy11 sports betting Singapore site is known for quick payouts. Boasting the fastest payouts in the industry, the casino has implemented a quick payout system that ensures players have unmatched speed in accessing their earnings. Enjoy11 ensures hassle-free transactions for both deposits and withdrawals, featuring terms that are not only fast but also easy to understand.
Players can access here the sportsbooks like IGKBet and CMD368, which are the best in the industry and offer several betting opportunities. The availability of a wide variety of sports like Football, Basketball, Rugby, Horse Racing, Futsal, etc. is suitable to the needs of the wider bettors’ base. So, whichever sports bettors are comfortable with, they can pick and start betting. Such multiplicity of choices provides them with all the options they are most familiar with.
Sports betting becomes more enjoyable with multiple bonus offers extended to the players here. 11% unlimited deposit bonus, and up to 1% daily cash rebate keeps the bettors’ accounts filled with funds and helps them go on betting as desired. Players who lose a lot are also taken care of with SGD1,111 rescue bonus. These offers come with wagering requirements which should be fulfilled to claim winnings. No offer can be clubbed with other offers. Thus, players need to use discretion before picking the offer for maximum gains.
Enjoy11 is not limited to sportsbooks only. Players can take a break from sports betting and move to casino games which are another highlight of this online betting Singapore site. At the Games section, players can try winning money at RW slots and Genting slots replicas and also take part in table games like Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack, etc. These games have high RTP which enhance the chance of winning money. All these games are sourced from top providers like Pragmatic Play, Playtech, Spadegaming, NextSpin, etc.
Enjoy11 is a regulated and licensed site having its license from PAGCOR. The site meets the criteria of responsible gaming and has quality-tested features, which help create a worry-free play experience.
|
Sportsbook
|
IGKBet, CMD368
|
Sports Bonuses
|
11% Unlimited Bonus
Up to 1% Daily Cash Rebate
SGD1,111 Rescue Bonus
7. Yes8 – Top Live Streaming Online Sports Betting Site
Pros
- Live streaming feature well-pronounced
- Best experience for in-play betting offered
- Lucrative bonuses for sports bettors
- Best customer support service
Cons
- Payouts speed slow sometimes
Yes8 works honestly towards extending the best experience to sports bettors with time-relevant features. Live streaming feature of this sports betting Singapore site is most pronounced and extends in-field experience to the players. This site covers all the big and small tournaments of various sports, which are available to bet on through sportsbooks like CMD368 and M8Bet. Players can make a mix of bets and have access to betting markets like mix parlay, FT/HT Correct Score, FT/HT winner, 1x2 betting, Odd/Even and so on. Live streaming feature allows in-play betting, which offers fair chance at winning as the bookies also have the same time in hand for match analysis.
Yes8 creates winning conditions for the bettors by offering them additional bet opportunities. These opportunities become easier to avail with lucrative bonuses like welcome bonus, 100% free first bet, 8% rescue bonus, 5-10% daily deposit bonus, daily rebate offers, and so on. Since the players have additional money to bet on, they can try new bets, bet more often and have a good amount of wins on the days when luck is in their favor. The site stands apart in the bonus offers as these come with easy conditions.
Players are served with a multitude of choices in sports disciplines as there are sportsbooks like CMD368 and M8Bet to access. These sportsbooks offer several sports like Hockey, Baseball, Football, etc. All national leagues and international tournaments are covered by these sportsbooks. The smooth interface provides quick access to betting slips which is available just a click away. Apart from sports, players can also include casino games in their betting session and place bets at slots, fishing games, live casino games and so on.
Yes8 online betting Singapore site is fair in dealings and is licensed by PAGCOR, which places it among one of the most credible and legit sites for sports betting. It offers a variety of convenient payment methods, including traditional options such as bank transfers and innovative platforms like FastPay and SurePay. For those seeking more anonymity, the site also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies.
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, M8Bet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
Flip Flap Bonus up to SGD2,888
Weekly Crypto Deposit Bonus
Monthly Deposit Challenge
100% Free First Bet, 150% Welcome Bonus
10% Daily Deposit Bonus
5% Daily Bonus
Birthday Bonus
0.7% Daily Rebate
8. Maxim88 – Best Site for Football Betting Singapore
Pros
- Best sportsbook features
- Excellent experience overall
- Most rewarding promotions
- Crisp interface
- Several betting options available
Cons
- System update restricts access to sportsbook at times
Maxim88 is one of the best sites for football betting in Singapore. It offers the players the options of sportsbooks like CMD368 and M8Bet, which are known for user-friendliness and easy terms of use. The interface is designed to encourage maximum participation in minimum time as the bet button is just beside the odd. Players can stay abreast with sports news and track records and use that information to pick the odds which contain value. Thus, there are high chances of winning the sports bets related to Football.
Maxim88 displays all the running and upcoming football matches and provides betting markets such as Over/Under, Correct Score, Full-time/half-time Result, Odd/Even, Outright and so on. The punters find it easy to bet on football games here because all the national leagues and international tournaments are covered at the sportsbooks available here. By strategizing their moves, the bettors can get more funds to bet through bonuses for sports sections available here.
This sports betting Singapore site has several bonuses for sports bettors. Welcome bonus provides a robust start, whereas weekly cashback offers additional funds to let bettors stay in the game. If all promotional offers are considered, the site proves to be an alleviating factor and helps bettors enjoy their betting spree.
Maxim88 has taken great care in providing the bettors with a safe and transparent premise. When players want to try other betting games, they can move to casino games available here. The casino games here comprise live casinos like Roulette, Blackjack and Baccarat, which are provided by Evolution Gaming. Playtech is the main slots provider here.
The site also excels in customer service as it offers support on all matters through multiple channels. Players can reach the customer support through email and a live chat option is available round the clock. Thus, whenever there is an issue or settlement of bet is a concern, players can get the quickest possible solution.
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, M8Bet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
288% Welcome Bonus
Daily Unlimited Reload Bonus
Weekly Cashback
Live TV Free Bonus
Up to 1% Unlimited Instant Cash Rebate
9. MYBET88 – Best CMD368 Sports Betting Singapore Site
Pros
- Best CMD368 experience offered
- Multiple payment methods for wider audience
- Quick payment release and minimum bet amount requirement is low
- Enriched betting markets’ selection
Cons
- VIP program terms not clear
MYBET88 puts customer satisfaction on top priority and offers customized betting experience through sportsbooks like CMD368 and M8Bet. CMD368 sportsbook has a well-pronounced sports betting section where games like Football, Hockey, Baseball, Golf, MMA and Rugby, etc. are available for prediction. The bettors can find the betting markets like Over/Under, Correct Score, etc. to try luck in sports betting. These betting markets make the process quite enjoyable; further, the site ensures safe experience with advanced encryption methods and responsible gaming features. With the help of CMD368 features, players are provided all the features needed for a joyful betting experience, which is further enhanced with bonus offers.
At MYBET88 sports betting Singapore site, players can find several alluring bonus schemes, which are designed to improve play experience. Players can deposit money and each instance of deposit wins them a deposit bonus.
There is a hefty welcome bonus that offers the players extra money to bet on the sports. In case they make losses, there is nothing to worry much about. Players can claim a weekly rescue bonus up to SGD2,288 and get back a share from the losses made. It keeps their spirits high and helps them keep trying to win money at sports bets.
The monotony of sports betting can be given a break with casino games options. At MYBET88, the casino games are like a live casino. slots, and fishing games are provided. The best developers like Evolution, Spadegaming, Fa Chai, CQ9 gaming, etc. are consulted for enriching the casino games collection. These providers are known for delivering the best user interfaces and various bonus offers throughout the gameplay.
MYBET88 operates a sportsbook and online casino under the license from PAGCOR. This stamp of trust makes this sports betting site a safe premise to associate with. The user information is stored in a leak-proof environment and there is no threat to data safety while it is being transferred for completion of transactions. Transactions here are fast and safe and can be carried out through bank transfer, TruePay, FastPay, and Coin2pay (cryptocurrencies).
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, M8Bet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
Weekly Rescue Bonus up to SGD2,288
1% Cash Rebate
200% Welcome Bonus
15% Reload Bonus
10% Unlimited Bonus
10. AW8 – Best M8Bet Singapore Sports Betting Site
Pros
- Smooth interface that loads easily on mobile devices
- Several sports options and betting markets
- Minimum deposit requirement quite low
- Weekly rescue bonus offered for loss makers
Cons
- Limited transaction methods
- Slow customer support response
AW8 is the best sports betting Singapore site for playing M8Bet sportsbook. The M8Bet experience served here is next level owing to a number of benefits it offers to the players. This sportsbook is known for the most competitive odds and a plethora of game events offered. Thus, the sports bettors trying to multiply their winnings find the conditions well-suited for their feat at this betting site. This site can be reached for betting on games like Football, Basketball, Rugby, Horse Racing, Boxing, MMA and others. Even the esports options like Dota 2, etc. are put up for betting.
The casino meets the customer expectations by designing a player-centric pool of bonus offers. Several bonus offers for the sports betting section are up and running, and the new offers are updated from time to time. 200% welcome bonus, 1% cash rebate, 15% reload bonus, 10% unlimited bonus, etc. are some of the offers that spice up the betting sessions of the visitors and provide them interesting reasons to stay pulled through this site.
Apart from sports betting, players can take part in casino games as well. The casino games section, too, is well-pronounced here, and comprises slots, fishing, live casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat, etc. These casino games are tested for fairness before putting on display. These games are provided by the developers like Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Dream Gaming, SA Gaming, and others. It ensures the fairness of games and an entertainment-filled experience as the gameplay is simple, and delivers the outcome of bets almost instantly. Thus, players can try rounds and rounds of betting on both sports and casino games and have lots of chances at winning the bets.
This online betting Singapore site operates under the license from PAGCOR and the games are tested by BMM. Thus, all games are fair and the site is transparent in its dealings, which spells better play experience. To cater to diverse preferences, the platform accepts various payment methods, including traditional bank transfers and modern options such as HengPay, DGPay, FastPay, and cryptocurrencies
|
Sportsbook
|
CMD368, M8Bet
|
Sports Bonuses
|
Fortunate Ang Pao Bonus
Crypto & Quick Pay Deposit Bonus
150% Welcome Bonus
100% Cashback on First Bet
208% Welcome Bonus Scheme for First Three Deposits
Soccer Prosperous 8 Lucky Streak Bonus
How to Pick the Best Online Sports Betting Singapore Site?
Sports betting can become a lucrative activity when it is done at the best premise. Such premises are the licensed Singapore sites. Bettors can benefit from Singapore sites if they pick from the options that have the following characteristics:
- Most competitive odds: When the site says that odds of team A winning against team B are 4/1, and the bet amount required is minimum, it is an example of a competitive odd. The punters need to find the value in bets, which they do by comparing the odds available at different sites. Before picking the site for sports betting, odds are the first thing to consider. Odds are usually low when the chances of occurrence of an event are quite bright. Sometimes, the sports betting Singapore sites add the commission to the odds, which results in their inflation. This creates value in the odd. If the punter has done the research correctly, they can identify the inherent value in the bet easily and benefit from it.
- Large number of sports events covered: Those online betting Singapore sites are worth considering which cover a large number of sports events. The availability of a large number of sports keeps the bettors filled with options. Also, the bettors can select from the sports events which they are most familiar with. Since a number of sports events are provided at any given time, the correct bets, that is, the bets predicted correctly, can help the bettors multiply their earnings. In addition, by dividing the money among different sports events, the bettors spread the risk. Thus, lots of sports events available at the sports betting Singapore site can be a differentiating factor.
- Sites with low house advantage: The low house advantage means that the bettors are offered a fair chance at winning the bets. Such sites are identified with experience, and evaluation of the results of the bets placed. These sites are quite transparent in their dealings, and thus, offer the bettors the best betting experience.
- Live streaming support: In-play betting is a popular option in sports betting. The bookies offer the bets to predict while the game is going on. These bets usually include which player to score a goal next, which team to post a goal next, which team to win penalty shoot next, which player to be shown the yellow card next, and so on. Sites with the live streaming feature are good options to capitalize on in-play betting opportunities.
What Sports Do Singapore Players Like to Bet On?
Singapore players are given several sports to bet on by the online bookies. Since the bookmakers cover sports from all over the world, there is no dearth of betting opportunities. Players can stay invested in betting throughout the year. So, the sports which have a busy calendar throughout the year are the ones which are liked by all bettors including the Singapore players.
The sports betting Singapore sites have Horse Racing, Rugby and Boxing and several other sports enlisted. Players find it lucrative to bet on Football because there are league matches, qualifiers and knock-off rounds, group matches, etc. of various tournaments going on year around.
Basketball is a preferred sport because of its popularity as a college sport. This sport includes a high number of sets in a match. Thus, the betting opportunities are numerous, which keeps the environment at the sports betting section of an online casino charged up.
Horse Racing is a popular sport among bettors as it is entirely performance-based. Players have to just look at the past records and current form of the horses to pick the one for backing. Previously, this game was limited to the race courses of the city where the entry was allowed only to the riches of the society. With online availability, horse racing has reached the masses.
Boxing is quite a predictable sport. The winning side is almost clear on most of the occasions. Thus, players have to focus on boxing news, and the boxers’ track records to be able to bet on this game. Boxing is played in several rounds, which makes it possible to have more betting opportunities; changing odds also add to the excitement of the betting.
Best Sportsbooks in Online Betting Singapore Sites
CMD368, M8Bet, and IGKBet are some of the best sportsbooks one can find at online betting Singapore sites. These sportsbooks offer several betting opportunities as these enlist a large number of sports and esports. Players can find here sports like Rugby, Football, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Horse Racing, etc. The bettors can pick from World Cup qualifiers, Women’s league matches, Other leagues of football game, and several other events with odds clearly stated for each type of bet. Thus, the risk spread becomes quite easy to attain and the bettors can keep themselves busy predicting the outcome of bet.
- Mobile-friendly sportsbooks
CMD368, M8Bet, and IGKBet offer flexible withdrawal and deposit requirements based on region and currency. These mobile-friendly sportsbooks enable convenient betting on players' preferred devices, allowing them to enjoy sports betting or switch to casino games at their convenience.
- Multiple betting markets
These sportsbooks cater to a wider audience by adding multiple betting markets. Players may also find casino games, e-sports and fishing provided for betting. The ever-changing landscape of these sportsbooks keeps the excitement of the players alive always and offers them something new to look forward to always.
- Safe premise for bettors
Players can ensure their safety by placing sports bets on platforms such as CMD368, IGKBet, and M8Bet. These sportsbooks operate on fully regulated and licensed online betting Singapore sites, offer a speedy and profitable peer-to-peer betting system. Key features, including seamless online bank transfers, ready-to-serve customer support, and membership systems for regular bettors are some of the highlights that classify these sportsbooks as the best sportsbooks available in Singapore.
The interface of these sportsbooks is quite easy to grasp and navigate. Players can familiarize with these online gambling Singapore platforms in no time and start betting sooner once they register there through a quick process.
Common Bonuses Offered by Singapore Sports Betting Sites
Sports betting Singapore sites are liked a lot because of the promotional schemes they design for their patrons. These promotional schemes are quite attractive and can help the players stay in the betting game for a very long time. The bonuses are the main highlights of the promotional schemes, and these are categorized as:
- Welcome bonus: Players at the Singapore sports betting site can claim welcome bonuses upon completing registration. The bonus is a percentage of their first deposit and is subject to a wagering requirement before winnings can be claimed.
- Cash prizes: Regular bettors can enter the cash prize scheme and have their share of cash rewards from a big prize pool. The cash prize scheme runs for a specific time period and can be extended if it receives good response from the players. The winnings in this scheme are wager-free, and so, these prize offers are quite popular among the bettors.
- First bet on us: In this promotional offer, players get to place the first bet entirely free of cost. The bookmaker pays back the complete stake amount placed on the first bet. If the player loses this bet, he is entitled to complete refund of the loss made.
- Cash rebate: It is applicable for the regular players who have attained some membership level at the sports betting Singapore site. The membership level varies from Ruby to Diamond and accordingly, the rebate amount can go up to 1% of the bet amount deposited. The rebate is credited in the main betting account which can be used further for placing more bets.
- Snap and win: To make the football match watching more interesting, some bookies offer prizes on spotting the football club logo on the ground. Players need to submit photos of the same to win the reward.
Online Sports Betting Singapore FAQs
1. Is sports betting legal in Singapore?
Singapore has strict laws on sports betting. Players can bet on the sports using the websites or online sportsbooks that are operational off-site. Thus, players can use the online sportsbooks to bet within legal realms and to avoid legal hassles.
2. What is the best Singapore sports betting site?
12Play is the best Singapore sports betting site. It offers several lucrative offers for the sports bettors. The site is regulated and licensed by PAGCOR and uses the best encryption methods for data protection. Players are offered several payment methods for the ease of transactions and the payouts are processed instantly.
3. Are there any sign-up bonuses that can be claimed on Singapore sports betting sites?
Yes, there are sign up bonuses available at sports betting Singapore sites. These bonuses are available to players when they complete the signup and verify the contact details. Players may be required to wager the sign-up bonus a chosen number of times to be eligible to withdraw winnings.
Conclusion
The Singapore sports betting sites take the best care to extend the most welcoming experience to the bettors. These sites tailor the experience through bonus and cash prize offers and tournaments. The care is taken to secure the data of the players during transactions using the best encryption methods. Also, the sports betting sites are designed with simple and easily navigable interfaces so that the players can onboard easily. In case of the need of help, the customer support service works 24 hours through live chat and other means, and offers the players all the help they need to have a glitch-free experience.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.