Best 10 Online Slots Singapore 2024: Top Trusted Slots SG Casino

Chinese New Year serves you with the right ingredients needed for flawless entertainment. You can hope to make good winnings at this slot as the RTP is 97%. It is a Chinese theme slot and offers a jackpot of 5000 dollars. The interface oozes modern appeal as the slot is video type; and is provided by one of the top developers Play’n Go. This 5-reel game offers 15 paylines and the coin size varies from 0.01 to 0.25. The game manages to happily engage the customers with features like Bonus round, multipliers, free spins, and wild & scatter symbols. You can expect the winnings to go up to x12000 the original bet while spinning the reels at Chinese New Year.