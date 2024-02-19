Singapore Online Casino Free Credit | Best 10 SG Welcome Bonuses

Online casinos are unthinkable without bonuses. Free credits, welcome packages and free spins are the usual goodies one can expect at any casino. This led us to find which sites have the best SG welcome bonuses and Singapore online casino free credit offers.
During our research, we examined various online casino sites and picked the top 10 sites where welcome bonuses and free credits were quite generous. Before exploring the top 10 online casino Singapore sites, we'd like to introduce you to METBonus, the most extensive online casino network reward system. Let’s see how it works.
METBonus – The Most Extensive Online Casino Network Reward System
METBonus works with numerous certified trusted online casinos in Singapore such as 12Play, B9Casino, BK8, UWIN33, Enjoy11, Yes8 casino etc., allowing members to earn points with every bet they place. These points can then be exchanged for a variety of rewards such as vouchers, luxury gifts, Apple Products (Macbook, iPhone, AirPods, iWatch), special promotions, and bonuses.
To fully benefit from these rewards, you need to become a member of METBonus and register on certified online casinos using METBonus links. The deposits you make on any participating Singapore online casino will be credited to your METBonus account. The selection varies and it's always a good idea to check if your preferred online casino is a participating partner of METBonus.
Top 10 SG Online Casino Free Credits Sites
- 12PLAY – Free Credit SGD10 for New Sign Up
- uwin33 – Free SGD10 for First Deposit
- B9Casino – Free Credit SGD9 to Every New Member
- Enjoy11 – SG Online Casino Free Credit SGD11 for New Member
- BK8 – 288% Welcome Bonus up to SGD 2,880
- Maxim88 – Free Ticket: Maxim88 x Evolution Lucky Draw to win SGD12,888
- MYBET88 – Free First Sports Bet up to SGD200
- AW8 – Rescue Bonus up to SGD 3,888
- Yes8 – 100% Free Bet on Your First Bet
A Closer Look to each of the Top Singapore Online Casinos Welcome Bonus
12PLAY – Free Credit SGD10 for New Sign Up
Bonus features:
- 100% welcome bonus up to SGD588
- SGD10 free credit for trial after new sign up
Besides, at 12PLAY free credit casino Singapore there is a welcome package ‘3 choose 1’ offering different bonuses on making deposits of different amounts. It implies:
- DEPOSIT 50 GET MYR88
- DEPOSIT 100 GET MYR188
- DEPOSIT 300 GET MYR588
Wagering requirements are x10, x12 and x20 respectively for these three welcome offers.
100% welcome bonus can be used specifically for free credit slots games when the players select 100% SLOTS WELCOME BONUS in the deposit page.
The welcome bonuses cannot be clubbed together or with other offers. So, players should compare all bonuses before picking the offer.
uwin33 – Free SGD10 for First Deposit
Bonus features:
- SGD10 as free credit for trial on first deposit
- Slot starter pack comes with x15 turnover.
uwin33 has free credit slots and it offers Slot Starter Pack that requires players to deposit SGD50 and SGD100 to win SGD42 and SGD85 respectively as welcome bonuses. The wagering requirement is x15, which is among the best Singapore online casino free credit offers available in the industry.
Players need to select Slots Starter Pack in the deposit form to get the bonus credited.
Also, there is Cristiano Ronaldo Welcome Bonus available for all new members. Players can win up to SGD688 as bonus on depositing minimum SGD30 as the first-time deposit.
B9Casino – Free Credit SGD9 to Every New Member
Bonus Features:
- Welcome bonus spreads over first two deposits
- The bonus amounts to 100% and 50% on first and second deposit that earns them SGD500 on each deposit
B9Casino welcome bonus requires the players to deposit SGD500 and SGD1000 as first and second deposit. On each deposit, the players will be awarded SGD500 as sg online casino free credit bonus. Wagering requirement is x25 and x15 on first and second deposit respectively.
There are slots and fishing welcome bonus offers too, where the players can win SGD388 on both first and second deposits of amount SGD388 and SGD776 respectively. Wagering requirement is x12, which is quite low.
Enjoy11 – SG Online Casino Free Credit SGD11 for New Member
Bonus Features:
- SGD11 awarded as free credit when new member completes deposit
- Deposit of up to SGD111 wins the players a 100% deposit of amount up to SGD111
Players at Enjoy11 free credit casino Singapore who deposit SGD111 are entitled to 100% bonus up to SGD111. They have to select “100%Welcome Bonus (up to SGD 111)” in the deposit form to show intention to avail this bonus. Wagering requirement for this bonus is x18.
New members are also awarded SGD11 as Singapore online casino free credit. It will reflect in the deposit account of the players and has no wagering requirements. These bonuses can be used in all games available at the casino, such as genting slots, card games, 4D online betting, etc.
BK8 – 288% Welcome Bonus up to SGD2,880
Bonus features:
- 288% deposit bonus on making minimum deposit of SGD 50
- Wagering requirement is 35x to be completed in 30 days
The maximum welcome bonus of 288% up to SGD2,880 is awarded when the new members make the first deposit. The minimum SGD50 is to be deposited to be eligible for this sg online casino free credit bonus.
There is a period-specific bonus also for new members. For example, those who register with BK8 free credit casino Singapore between 1st July and 30th September are eligible for 100% bonus up to SGD300. Wagering requirement is 12x for slots and 25x for live casino games. For live casino games, the bonus is 50%.
Maxim88 – Free Ticket: Maxim88 x Evolution Lucky Draw to win SGD12,888
Bonus features:
- ‘All-games-in-one’ bonus available as welcome bonus
- Min SGD50 to be deposited for the first time to earn this bonus
Maxim88 casinooffers an ‘all-games-in-one’ bonus scheme where the members can bag up to SGD200 and SGD300 on live casino and slot games respectively. The wagering requirements for these Singapore online casino free credit bonuses are SGD200 (for live casino) and SGD300 (for slots).
Also, there is Michael Owen Welcome Bonus where the players are rewarded with 288% of the deposit made, up to SGD288. It is available for slot games. Players should check the providers and play their slot and fishing games to win this bonus.
MYBET88 – Free First Sports Bet up to SGD200
Bonus features:
- 200% welcome bonus payable over first three deposits
- Choose bonus option 200% Welcome Bonus to avail this offer
MYBET88 offers a 30%, 70% and 100% bonus up to SGD200, SGD300 and SGD500 respectively as welcome bonuses to new members. The payments are to be made in SGD only to be eligible for this bonus. First, second and third deposits should be wagered 16x, 20x and 22x times respectively.
There are other SG online casino free credit and bonuses like rescue bonus, refer a friend bonus and 1% unlimited cash rebate offers too, that keeps the momentum high at MyBet88 always.
Only the slot and fishing games from selected providers like 918Kiss, Mega888, XE88, 918KAYA and JOKER are accounted for fulfilling the wagering requirements.
AW8 – Rescue Bonus up to SGD3,888
Bonus features:
- 150% Welcome Bonus is available for the new members who use casino, slots and sports games.
- The minimum amount of SGD50 is to be made to become eligible for the bonus
AW8 free credit casino Singapore offers a 150% welcome bonus up to SGD1,500 for slots and SGD600 for live casino and sports. The players should deposit a minimum SGD50 to grab this offer.
The site runs some cash drop events for Telegram users too. The players, when making deposits in Cryptocurrencies, can earn SGD888 as an extra bonus. They are required to deposit SGD500 worth of Bitcoin, USDT or Ethereum to qualify for this offer.
Yes8 – 100% Free Bet on Your First Bet
Bonus Features:
- 150% up to SGD288 as welcome bonus for slots players
- Low win over requirement of 8x
The welcome bonus of 150% up to SGD288 is available when you play Mega888, Pussy888 and 918Kiss slots. To claim this Singapore online casino free credit, players need to pick relevant promo code at the deposit page to activate the offer.
Sports bettors get 100% free first bet. They can select the bet amount which they intend to stake and proceed with the bet.
Crypto payments of equal to and more than SGD500 are eligible for Crypto bonus of up to SGD888. The players can win a 2% bonus through this offer and need to wager x3 of the deposit+bonus to claim withdrawal on winning the bet.
Why I Should Claim SG Online Casino Free Credits and Bonuses
Singapore online casino free credits and bonuses are promotional offers that are designed to win the loyalty of players. These enticing offers play a vital role in keeping the players' interest and engagement across a diverse range of games. As a player, you bet on casino games and that requires money. Free online casino credit and bonuses offer you additional money that helps you to keep playing even with limited finances.
You can use these lucrative promotional offers, such as Singapore online casino free credits, to learn different games, grasp their intricate rules, understand winning conditions, and sharpen your gaming strategies. These work well for the trial at casinos and allow you to play without shelling out money from your pocket.
Some bonuses involve competition. So, your regular activities and gameplay contributions at the casino entitle you to a place in the leaderboard of the competition. High ranking players on the leaderboard are also rewarded with SG online casino free credits or substantial cash prizes. Thus, these kinds of promotional offers are your earnings which you should claim.
What Types of Singapore Online Casino Free Credits Can I Enjoy?
Free credit offers available at Singapore online casinos are active right at the time of your signing up there. These free credits are offered to the players at different stages, ensuring a thrilling betting experience. Not all Singapore online casino free credits are in the form of a cash reward. A few of the popular types of freebies are:
- Sign-up free credit: When you complete the sign up and verify your details, the online casino credits your betting account with some cash like Singapore online casino free credits. While bonuses may come with wagering requirements, this free credit leaves you with a freedom of choice.
- Free spins: Every spin in free credit slots games requires you to deposit money or place a bet. Free spins, therefore, are free spinning opportunities that are available at free credit slots games.
- Cash rewards: There are some free credit slots casinos that recognize loyal players and reward them with free gifts like cash rewards when they achieve certain points. These are also wager-free bonuses and allow you to have additional money for betting.
Popular Games You Can Play with Online Casino Welcome Bonuses
Welcome bonuses are starter packages for the new members who make the deposit for the first time at online casinos. These Singapore online casino free credits and bonuses are available for various casino games, such as:
- Slot games: Free credit slots casinos offer a certain percentage of deposit made as welcome bonuses. Usually, the percentage is 100% to 280% depending upon the casino’s policy. This bonus can be used to play online slots games which are of types, such as Classic slots, Video Slots, Modern slots, fruits machines, etc. There are different symbols in free credit slots known as wild and scatters whose appearance on the screen can lead to winning the money.
- Table games: Also known as casino games because of their coming from brick-and-mortar casinos of yesteryears, the table games offer a good premise for using welcome bonuses and free online casino credits. The games like Roulette, Baccarat, Blackjack, and Sic Bo are some of the table games that one can play with money won through promotional offers.
- Sports Betting: Numerous betting sites and bookmakers offer a diverse array of sports bonuses and free online casino credits to entice bettors to place wagers on their favourite sports events. Among these bonuses, one popular option is the cashback bonus, which can be quite invigorating when a player's favoured team faces defeat or underperforms.
- Lottery games: Some casinos offer free tickets as a sg online casino free credit for lottery games. There are lucky draws also available for participation. Players can win money if their ticket ID matches the random number selected.
Online casinos also organise tournaments in association with game providers like Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal etc. where regular players win money on reaching certain levels.
Free Online Casino Credit and Sign-up Bonus: How to Claim It?
Before starting your online gambling journey with Singapore online casino free credit and bonuses, players must first create an account. You can easily sign up for an account by visiting any of the listed free credit casino Singapore sites, ensuring a secure and enjoyable gaming experience.
Sign up bonus is credited to the players’ betting account as soon as they verify their details. Players may need to make deposits first if the free credit slots casinos demand to do so. Once they use the sign-up bonus and win bets, the winning amount reflects in the players’ betting account.
A ‘transfer’ button is provided at the end of the account form. On clicking this button, they are given an option to choose the payment mode. The players select the payment mode, and then, the sign-up bonus or other free online casino credit bonus are credited to the destination account. Money will reflect as per the processing time applicable in the chosen payment mode.
In some free credit slots sites, the players need to reach a minimum withdrawal amount to be eligible for getting the free money credited to their account. So, a sign-up bonus is used for placing bets and when they win money and have a minimum amount available in their betting account, they can proceed with the transfer process.
FAQs About Singapore Online Casino Free Credits
How do welcome bonuses work in a SG online casino?
Welcome bonuses are to be wagered in games like free credit slots games, table games, lottery games etc. The online casinos inform in advance in terms and conditions about the games where the welcome bonuses will work. So, these bonuses are to be used in playing those games.
Are casino sign up bonus offers exclusive to new players only?
Yes, the sign up bonus is exclusively offered to new players who verify their details and deposit money for the first time. Some free credit slots casinos won’t demand depositing money; only verification will suffice.
Will I really win money using the welcome bonus?
Yes, you can win money using the welcome bonus when you win the bet at online casinos.
How can I choose the best free credit casino Singapore for me?
Choose the free credit casino Singapore that does not have minimum withdrawal requirements in certain offers. Also, check the reports about the fairness of games available there. Low wagering requirements is another favourable condition to look for.
Which Singapore casino offers the best welcome bonuses?
12PLAY free credit casino Singapore offers the best welcome bonuses. This casino offers 100% welcome bonus, a chance to win a Tesla car, ‘3 choose 1’ welcome package and games-specific welcome bonuses.
Conclusion
Free credit casinos are of great utility for the players who look for financial support. The free credits and welcome bonuses give a gratifying feel and enhance the fun of playing online casino games. The casinos have different terms and conditions for claiming the bonuses. Those free credit casino Singapore sites that have low wagering requirements or no deposit requirement on certain bonuses win the loyalty of players easily.
The list of casinos reviewed by us contains sites that offer the best welcome bonuses in Singapore. Their wagering requirement is comparatively low and the claim conditions are easy. Loyalty of customers is rewarded through cash rewards when the players qualify for competitions.
