Top 10 Gambling Destinations For Casino Enthusiasts

Online casinos have been revolutionary, bringing to punters some of the experiences of the onsite casinos, including huge wins. But something about brick-and-mortar casinos will always make casino aficionados tour the world to find the most worthy ones.
Technology or not, traditional casinos have become part of people's nightlife, avenues for physical meetings with friends over choice wines, and even a place to pick up the latest gossip. Casino enthusiasts love the environment, which is often serene and classy, besides the allure of big jackpots. Some gaming dens have even become tourist centers in their country, and to be honest, no online casino can reproduce these experiences.
If you agree with our stance, this article is the perfect piece to fan your love for land-based casinos. It highlights ten gambling destinations for unforgettable casino experiences. Let's begin!
1. Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.
Is it a surprise that Las Vegas doesn't appear at the top of our list? The Entertainment Capital of the World, the Gambling Capital of the World, or the City that Never Sleeps is a must-visit destination for all casino enthusiasts.
How do you want it? Skyscrapers with crazy neon lights or simple buildings with a touch of majesty? Las Vegas has it all. According to the WorldCasinoDirectory, Las Vegas hosts over 170 gaming dens and 90 casino hotels. There are only three words to describe what visitors feel like in the Neon Capital of the World - "spoilt for choice."
2. Stockholm Sweden
This is a big reveal for many gamblers who only perceive the Capital city of Sweden, also nicknamed "Beauty on the Water,” as a beach city with over 200,000 boats. Stockholm is one of the four cities in Sweden that have casinos. Well, the waterways would be handy for exploring the dazzling scenery and would deliver you before some of the casino hotels by the beaches.
What makes Stockholm great for gamblers is the variety of games offered in its casinos.
3. Macau, China
China is not a big supporter of gambling activities, but on its southern coast, just 60 km west of Hong Kong, on the western side of the Pearl River estuary, lies a casino wonder. With 47 licensed casinos and 59 casino hotels, Macau is undoubtedly worthy of being on our list of top gambling destinations for casino enthusiasts.
Macau has become Southeast Asia's most desired casino for gamblers due to the sheer elegance of the structures and the fact that something about the city reminds Western visitors of Las Vegas. Of course, unlike Vegas, there are not as many fun activities, but you will find it pleasurable.
4. Venice, Italy
Venice would not win if compared to Las Vegas, Macau, or other places on our list. But when it comes to sentimental value, gamblers would find it the perfect place to go for a crack at being a part of history. Venice is significant as it is home to the world's first recognized casino, the Ridotto of S. Moisé. Now, there are several other casinos and gambling places to visit in the city, but nothing beats reliving the beginning of casino gaming in buildings.
5. Monte Carlo, Monaco, France
Undoubtedly, the first thing that comes to mind when hearing the name Monte Carlo is the formula-1 race track and stunning landscapes. But beyond that, the French city also houses many of the top casinos in the world today. You may roll the roulette in the Casino de Monte Carlo, one of Europe's ancient casinos, which has also been featured in several movies, including the James Bond series Casino Royale and Golden Eye. Overall, casinos in Monte Carlo ooze class, luxury, and tradition
6. Baden-Baden, Southern Germany
There are certain things no true traditional gambler can resist, and that's why Baden Baden in Germany makes our list. The historic spa city is also home to Germany's oldest casino, the Casino Baden-Baden. Since the 1820s, the casino's magical appearance and luxuries have attracted many great punters.
There are also diverse and exotic games like roulette, blackjack, poker, and punto banco. Someone once named it the world's most beautiful casino. You only need to pay a visit to understand why.
7. London, UK
Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, and the London Eye are some of London's tourist spots, but only a true gambler knows the capital city is equally majestic for its casinos. The City of Dreams has over 20 casinos to dazzle any casino enthusiast. You sure have heard of The Hippodrome Casino, The Ritz Club, and the Empire Casino. How about visiting to see what Jackpots await you in the high-ceilinged casino rooms with magnificent marble fireplaces?
8. Singapore
You won't find many casinos here, but we can promise you that the few ones in it would steal your breath. We are sure of this assertion because the government only allows gambling activities and casinos as integrated resorts.
Start with a trip to the world's most expensive stand-alone casino, the Marina Sand Bay Casino in Singapore, and you'll always be convinced as to why it makes our list. There is also the Resorts World Sentosa Casino to leave you wowed. Think of a country trying to impress the world, and you'll have an idea of the gambling experience awaiting you in Singapore.
9. Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA
There is a reason this city is nicknamed "the Las Vegas of the East Coast." Although Atlantic City has only nine casinos, many times fewer than Las Vegas's, it takes seriously the saying, "What is worth doing at all is worth doing well." So, if you dream of cocktails, table games, slots, and live entertainment, this is the place to be.
10. Prague, Czech Republic
Let's end our list with a shocker. Prague may be reckoned with as a 3D architectural gallery, and somewhere among its buildings are 59 casinos in which you'll find more than 1,269 slots and gaming machines. Surprised? When next you're going there, sip the beer, eat the delicacies, and turn into one of its numerous casinos.
Conclusion
Traditional casinos have become an old habit that will never go away. Countries see them as their treasure and a sweet interlace between the past and the present. Hear the laughter that accompanies wins, the sighs of a loss, the clinking of wine glasses, and see the sights that dazzle. In all, enjoy your gambling tour, and long live our casinos.
