Top 10 Gambling Destinations For Casino Enthusiasts

4. Venice, Italy

Venice would not win if compared to Las Vegas, Macau, or other places on our list. But when it comes to sentimental value, gamblers would find it the perfect place to go for a crack at being a part of history. Venice is significant as it is home to the world's first recognized casino, the Ridotto of S. Moisé. Now, there are several other casinos and gambling places to visit in the city, but nothing beats reliving the beginning of casino gaming in buildings.