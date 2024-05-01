Funded Trading Plus Coupon: Get 10% OFF For Extra Trading Capital

Attention starter and experienced traders: Do you need additional capital to elevate your forex trading game? Proprietary trading firms offer a swift solution by providing funds to trade without the hassle of sourcing individual investors or showcasing a lengthy successful trading history.
Funded Trading Plus stands out as a leading name in the forex trading industry, renowned for its reliability and swift fund disbursement—sometimes in as little as one day.
For starter traders, Funded Trading Plus introduces the Phase One program. Here's how it works: With an investment of $499, you gain access to an initial trading capital of $100,000. Eager to amplify your trading capacity? A $949 investment boosts your capital to $200,000, setting the stage for even greater trading endeavors.
Advanced traders, take note: The Master Trader program is tailor-made for you. This exclusive pathway requires no evaluation and offers immediate access to trading funds. With an initial payment of $1,125, you receive $25,000 in trading capital. To double this amount to $50,000, your investment doubles to $2,250. For those aiming higher, a $4,500 payment unlocks a substantial $100,000 in capital.
Excitingly, we're offering an exclusive Funded Trading Plus discount code “DEALA10”. Use this at checkout for a 10% discount on any trading program. Discover the perks of this offer and how to maximize your trading potential in our comprehensive guide on the Funded Trading Plus promo.
Best Funded Trading Plus Discount Code
|
Coupon Code
|
Discount Details
|
Save 10% OFF
Note*: We have partnered with Funded Trading Plus to bring you a 10% discount
Funded Trading Plus Review Summary: The Pros and Cons
If you're thinking about trading with Funded Trading Plus, it's essential to understand the advantages and disadvantages before you start. Here's a quick rundown of the pros and cons you can expect to help you decide.
|
Advantages
|
Disadvantages
|
Payout real funds in as little as one day
|
No Overnight Trading
|
No time constraints for the assessment phase
|
|
Rewarding profit shares
|
|
Enable you to scale up to $2500000
|
|
Trading rules are simple fair and easy to follow
|
|
24/7 support
|
Read our comprehensive Funded Trading Plus review to learn more about what you need to know before signing up!
What is Funded Trading Plus?
Funded Trading Plus is a proprietary trading firm that was established to provide traders with the capital needed to trade larger amounts than they might be able to on their own.
The firm was founded as an extension of Trade Room Plus, which began in 2013 and became the UK’s premier live trade room for retail traders. The initiative behind Funded Trading Plus was to address the common issue among retail traders of having limited funds, which, despite having the skills and knowledge to succeed in trading, limits their trading potential.
How does the Funded Trading Plus work?
Funded Trading Plus simplifies the entry process for traders through a selection of evaluation accounts tailored to various account sizes. This platform is divided into two primary stages: the initial evaluation phase and a subsequent simulated trading phase. During the evaluation phase, participants aim to hit a set profit target, benefiting from an indefinite timeframe to reach this goal, accommodating trading at their own pace.
Upon successfully navigating the assessment phase, traders advance to a simulated trading environment. Here, they gain access to a dashboard that facilitates account management and progress tracking.
What can you trade with Funded Trading Plus?
As a prop firm, Funded Trading Plus enables trading in Forex and various CFDs. Here is the full list of available instruments:
Forex: Including both major and minor currency pairs
Indices: Covering major indices such as the Dax, Dow, Nasdaq, and SP500
Commodities: Focusing on Oil
Metals: Including Gold and Silver
Cryptocurrencies
Funded Trading Plus Programs
Funded Trading Plus offers a diverse range of programs designed to support traders at every level of expertise. These include the Experienced, Advanced, Premium, and Master Trader Programs. Each program is designed to meet specific trading requirements and experiences.
1. Experienced Trader Program
This program lets traders handle accounts between $12,500 and $200,000. Its goal is to find skilled and profitable traders who can manage risks well during a one-time evaluation. Traders can use leverage up to 1:30.
|
Program Features
|
Details
|
Evaluate Type
|
One Phase
|
Profit Split
|
80/20
90/10 at 20%
100/0 at 30%
|
Profit Target
|
10%
|
Simulated Loss
|
Maximum Simulated Loss = 6%
Daily Simulated Loss = 4%
|
Trading Platform
|
MT4 or MT5
|
Account Size
|
$12500 - $200000
|
Refundable Fee
|
$119 to $949
|
Minimum Trading Days
|
None
To pass the evaluation, traders need to make a 10% profit without losing more than 4% in a day or 6% in total. There’s no fixed number of trading days for this first step. To move to the funded account phase, just hit the 10% profit goal without breaking the loss limits.
Once you pass, you get a funded account with no rules on when to withdraw your earnings. Keep under the 4% daily and 6% total loss limits. If you earn profits, you can withdraw them from the first day, and after that, you can request withdrawals weekly. The profit you keep ranges from 80% to 100%, depending on your earnings.
2. Advanced Trader Program
This trader program offers a two-phase evaluation with an enhanced simulated loss flexibility, catering to traders who desire greater risk limits. It maintains the same profit split potential and profit targets as the Experienced Trader Program but allows for a higher tolerance in simulated losses.
|
Program Features
|
Details
|
Evaluate Type
|
Two Phases
|
Profit Split
|
80/20
90/10 at 20%
100/0 at 30%
|
Profit Target
|
10% for Phase 1 and
5% for Phase 2
|
Simulated Loss
|
Maximum Simulated Loss is 10% and Daily Simulated Loss is 5%
|
Trading Platform
|
MT4 or MT5
|
Account Size
|
$25000 to $200000
|
Refundable Fee
|
$199 to $949 depending on the account size
|
Minimum Trading Days
|
None
Just like the Experienced Trader Program, Advanced Traders can compound their profits and scale their accounts. The dual evaluation stages help the firm manage risk while ensuring enough capital for successful advanced traders.
3. Premium Trader Program
Like the Advanced Trader Program, Premium Trader offers a two-phase evaluation but with slightly stricter risk management rules. It requires a 4% maximum daily loss and an 8% maximum trailing loss rule.
The prices for similar account sizes are also slightly higher, starting at $247 for a $25,000 account and up to $1,097 for a $200,000 account. However, you are only required to reach the 8% profit target for Phase 1.
|
Program Features
|
Details
|
Evaluate Type
|
Two Phases
|
Profit Split
|
80/20
90/10 at 20%
100/0 at 30%
|
Profit Target
|
8% for Phase 1 and
5% for Phase 2
|
Simulated Loss
|
Maximum Simulated Loss is 8% and Daily Simulated Loss is 4%
|
Trading Platform
|
MT4 or MT5
|
Account Size
|
$25000 to $200000
|
Refundable Fee
|
$247 to $1097 depending on the account size
|
Minimum Trading Days
|
None
The first payout is available 7 calendar days after placing the first trade on the funded account, and withdrawals are made weekly thereafter.
4. Master Trader Program
The Master Trader Program offers traders the chance to control account sizes between $5,000 and $100,000, eliminating the need for an evaluation phase and allowing traders to start making profits immediately. This program provides leverage up to 1:30.
|
Program Features
|
Details
|
Evaluate Type
|
Instant Funding (No Evaluation
|
Profit Split
|
80/20
90/10 at 20%
100/0 at 30%
|
Profit Target
|
x
|
Simulated Loss
|
Maximum Simulated Loss is 6% of the starting balance
|
Trading Platform
|
MT4 or MT5
|
Account Size
|
$5000 to $100000
|
Refundable Fee
|
$225 to $4500 depending on the account size
|
Minimum Trading Days
|
None
Joining the Master Trader Program gives you access to a funded account without any minimum withdrawal rules. You'll need to keep within a 6% maximum daily and 6% maximum trailing loss limit.
You can withdraw your first profits from day one if you're profitable, with the option for weekly withdrawals after that. The share of profits you keep ranges from 80% to 100%, depending on how much you earn on your funded account.
Who is Funded Trading Plus Best For?
Funded Trading Plus is ideal for a range of traders, especially those who are:
Experienced Traders seeking to leverage additional capital to enhance their trading strategy and earn more without having to invest more of their personal funds.
Skilled Traders without Sufficient Capital who have the expertise and strategies to be successful but lack the financial resources to trade at a scale they desire.
Aspiring Professional Traders who want to make a career out of trading and need a platform to prove their skills and grow their trading portfolio with less personal financial risk.
Traders Looking for Evaluation and Growth Opportunities who benefit from the structured programs Funded Trading Plus offers, such as training, evaluations, and potential for capital increases based on performance.
Key Features of Funded Trading Plus' Trading Evaluation Program
Opting for Funded Trading Plus comes with a multitude of perks:
Adaptability: Catering to both novices and pros, they offer a wide range of account sizes and attractive profit-sharing ratios.
Unlimited Timing: They grant endless time for reaching profit objectives in the initial assessment, encouraging a stress-free trading approach.
Diverse Strategies Welcome: A wide array of trading strategies is accepted, giving traders the freedom to operate in ways that best suit their goals.
Direct Funding for Experts: The Master Trader Program ensures swift and sufficient capital allocation for seasoned traders.
Efficient Evaluation: A concise, one-phase evaluation process is designed for quicker participant integration.
Variety in Trading Options: With over 250 crypto pairs, plus forex, indices, and commodities available, it caters to all trading preferences.
Rewarding Profit Shares: Starting with an 80% share of profits, which increases to 90% after a 20% gain and potentially 100% following further success.
High Trustpilot Rating: Boasting a stellar 4.9/5 score from 1800+ reviews, indicative of superior customer satisfaction and service.
Growth Opportunities: There is a chance to double the account size after a 10% profit, with a recommendation to aim for 13% for an added buffer.
Seasoned Leadership: Founded by ex-city traders with extensive experience since 2013, providing deep market insights and guidance.
Personalized Programs: Offers programs tailored from a thorough research, ensuring a fit beyond one-size-fits-all solutions.
Exemplary Customer Support: Praised for outstanding service, especially notable mentions of Simon Massey’s dedicated assistance.
Reliable Support System: Emphasizes trading as the core focus for its traders, with comprehensive backing in all other aspects.
Professional Guidance: The founders not only mentor but are active traders themselves, sharing valuable, hands-on expertise since 2013.
Funded Trading Plus Pricing and Starting Capital Summary
The information below details Funded Trading Plus's four trading programs, with their respective evaluation fee, starting capital, and profit targets. These programs cater to traders at different levels of experience and target revenue.
Initial Fee for Experienced Trader Program
|
Evaluation Fee
|
Capital
|
Profit Target
|
$119
|
$12500
|
10%
|
$199
|
$25000
|
10%
|
$349
|
$50000
|
10%
|
$499
|
$100000
|
10%
|
$949
|
$200000
|
10%
Initial Fee for Advanced Trader Program
|
Evaluation Fee
|
Capital
|
Profit Target
|
$199
|
$25000
|
10% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
|
$349
|
$50000
|
10% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
|
$499
|
$100000
|
10% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
|
$949
|
$200000
|
10% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
Initial Fee for Premium Trader Program
|
Evaluation Fee
|
Capital
|
Profit Target
|
$247
|
$25000
|
8% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
|
$397
|
$50000
|
8% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
|
$547
|
$100000
|
8% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
|
$1097
|
$200000
|
8% for Phase 1
5% for Phase 2
Initial Fee for Master Trader Programs
|
Evaluation Fee
|
Capital
|
Profit Target
|
$225
|
$5000
|
None
|
$450
|
$10000
|
None
|
$1125
|
$25000
|
None
|
$2250
|
$50000
|
None
|
$4500
|
$100000
|
None
Step-by-Step Guide: How Do You Become a Funded Trader with Funded Trading Plus
Becoming a funded trader with Funded Trading Plus involves a few clear steps designed to evaluate your trading skills and match you with appropriate capital to manage. Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting started:
Research and Understand the Programs: Start by thoroughly researching the different programs offered by Funded Trading Plus, such as the Experienced, Advanced, Premium, and Master Trader Programs. Each has its own set of requirements, benefits, and capital allocation strategies.
Select the Right Program: Choose the program that best fits your trading skill level and goals. Consider factors such as the amount of capital you wish to manage, the risk management rules you're comfortable with, and the evaluation criteria.
Sign Up for an Evaluation: Once you’ve picked a program, sign up for the evaluation process. This typically involves paying a signup fee that varies based on the program level and the amount of capital you aim to manage.
Complete the Evaluation Phase: Engage in the trading evaluation phase, where you’ll demonstrate your trading strategy, risk management, and ability to generate profits. The specific goals and rules depend on the program you’ve chosen.
Meet the Evaluation Criteria: Successfully meet or exceed the evaluation criteria set forth by Funded Trading Plus, which usually includes profit targets, maximum drawdown limits, and adherence to other trading guidelines.
Become a Funded Trader: Once you pass the evaluation, you become a funded trader with Funded Trading Plus. You’ll be allocated the agreed-upon capital to start trading.
Follow Trading Rules and Manage Risk: As a funded trader, it’s crucial to follow the trading rules, manage risk effectively, and aim to grow the trading account. Compliance with the guidelines ensures your continued participation in the program.
Earn and Withdraw Profits: Depending on the program’s structure, you can start earning a share of the profits generated from trading. Check the specific withdrawal processes and profit-sharing arrangements.
As you demonstrate success and reliability in trading, there may be opportunities to manage more capital or progress to programs with higher capital allocation and better profit-sharing terms.
Remember, the key to success in becoming a funded trader with Funded Trading Plus or any other proprietary trading firm lies in careful preparation, a thorough understanding of the program requirements, disciplined trading, and effective risk management.
Trader Support and Resources
At Funded Trading Plus, they are committed to equipping traders with the essential support and resources they need to conquer trading challenges and achieve funded trader status.
They take pride in delivering exceptional customer support to their traders. Their dedicated team is readily accessible through multiple communication channels:
Live Chat
Email (info@fundedtradingplus.com)
Phone (+44 333 090 9800)
Funded Trading Plus provides its community with numerous educational content, such as the following six categories:
Relative Drawdown
Drawdown Calculator
Platform Demonstration
Scaling Program
Withdrawals
Available Markets
Additionally, we can also find a detailed Blog, which includes educational content, such as the following three categories:
Learn About Prop Trading
Funded Prop Traders
Trading Strategies For Prop Trading
Withdrawal Options and Trading Fees at Funded Trading Plus
At the start, traders are allocated an initial sum in their simulated trading accounts, with profits initially shared on an 80/20 basis.
Upon achieving a profit milestone of 20%, the distribution of profits shifts to a more favorable 90/10 split for the trader. Beyond a specified profit threshold, traders are entitled to submit a request for their performance-related commission.
Funded Trading Plus Alternatives
If you're not sure if Funded Trading Plus is the best option for you after learning about its pros, cons, and what traders think, you might want to consider looking at some other trading companies like:
FundedNext
My Forex Funds
Topstep
Frequently Asked Questions
What’s the best Funded Trading Plus coupon code?
The best Funded Trading Plus discount code is "DEALA10." When you use this code, you get 10% off your purchase. Visit Deala.com to learn more about the latest Funded Trading Plus promo code.
Is Funded Trading Plus legit?
Funded Trading Plus is a credible and respected entity in the online trading sector. It is marked by its robust offerings of instant funding and superior challenge accounts. It has garnered positive reviews from its clientele, underpinned by straightforward trading guidelines. For those pondering a simulated trading account, Funded Trading Plus presents a trustworthy option.
Should you require additional information or have questions, they are reachable at:
Email: info@fundedtradingplus.com
Physical Address: FTP London Ltd, 7 Bell Yard, London, WC2A 2JR, United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 333 090 9800
Does Funded Trading Plus accept traders globally, including those from the US and Canada?
Indeed, Funded Trading Plus welcomes traders from the US and Canada. However, it does not operate in certain countries, such as Cuba, North Korea, Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Myanmar.
When are you eligible for your initial withdrawal with Funded Trading Plus?
As soon as traders secure funding, they can request a withdrawal immediately. With the introduction of One-Step, instant funding accounts, the process of evaluation, establishing a simulated trading account, and initiating a withdrawal request can be completed within a minimal timeframe of just three days.
Which platforms and brokers does Funded Trading Plus support?
Funded Trading Plus supports trading accounts on both MT4 and MT5, which are highly regarded for their user-friendly interfaces among forex trading platforms. Eightcap is the preferred broker, known for its broad selection of markets and competitive spreads. Furthermore, Eightcap is recognized for holding significant international regulatory accreditations.
Does Funded Trading Plus have a free trial?
If you're looking to practice trading on your own account, Funded Trading Plus doesn't provide personal demo accounts for practice trades
Conclusion: Maximize Your Trading Potential with Funded Trading Plus Coupons
Funded Trading Plus offers a unique opportunity for both beginner and experienced traders to significantly increase their forex trading capital without taking on personal financial risk.
By partnering with this proprietary trading firm, traders gain access to initial trading capital ranging from $12,500 to $200,000, based on the program selected. This opportunity is made even more attractive with a 10% discount on any trading program through the use of coupon code “DEALA10.” The platform is known for its quick fund disbursement and caters to a wide range of trading strategies, making it a versatile choice for those aiming to expand their trading efforts.
The company's offerings are comprehensive, including various programs designed to suit different levels of trading experience and goals, from the Experienced Trader program for beginners to the Master Trader program for more advanced traders. These programs are characterized by their adaptability, support for various trading strategies, compatibility with MetaTrader, and scaling plan that encourages growth.
Funded Trading Plus is not just about providing capital; it's also about fostering a supportive environment for traders to succeed. The blend of significant initial capital, flexibility in trading strategies, and the chance to grow with the firm makes Funded Trading Plus an appealing platform for traders looking to elevate their forex trading journey.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.