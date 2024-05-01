Funded Trading Plus Coupon: Get 10% OFF For Extra Trading Capital

Step-by-Step Guide: How Do You Become a Funded Trader with Funded Trading Plus

Becoming a funded trader with Funded Trading Plus involves a few clear steps designed to evaluate your trading skills and match you with appropriate capital to manage. Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting started:

Research and Understand the Programs: Start by thoroughly researching the different programs offered by Funded Trading Plus, such as the Experienced, Advanced, Premium, and Master Trader Programs. Each has its own set of requirements, benefits, and capital allocation strategies. Select the Right Program: Choose the program that best fits your trading skill level and goals. Consider factors such as the amount of capital you wish to manage, the risk management rules you're comfortable with, and the evaluation criteria. Sign Up for an Evaluation: Once you’ve picked a program, sign up for the evaluation process. This typically involves paying a signup fee that varies based on the program level and the amount of capital you aim to manage. Complete the Evaluation Phase: Engage in the trading evaluation phase, where you’ll demonstrate your trading strategy, risk management, and ability to generate profits. The specific goals and rules depend on the program you’ve chosen. Meet the Evaluation Criteria: Successfully meet or exceed the evaluation criteria set forth by Funded Trading Plus, which usually includes profit targets, maximum drawdown limits, and adherence to other trading guidelines. Become a Funded Trader: Once you pass the evaluation, you become a funded trader with Funded Trading Plus. You’ll be allocated the agreed-upon capital to start trading. Follow Trading Rules and Manage Risk: As a funded trader, it’s crucial to follow the trading rules, manage risk effectively, and aim to grow the trading account. Compliance with the guidelines ensures your continued participation in the program. Earn and Withdraw Profits: Depending on the program’s structure, you can start earning a share of the profits generated from trading. Check the specific withdrawal processes and profit-sharing arrangements.

As you demonstrate success and reliability in trading, there may be opportunities to manage more capital or progress to programs with higher capital allocation and better profit-sharing terms.

Remember, the key to success in becoming a funded trader with Funded Trading Plus or any other proprietary trading firm lies in careful preparation, a thorough understanding of the program requirements, disciplined trading, and effective risk management.

Trader Support and Resources

At Funded Trading Plus, they are committed to equipping traders with the essential support and resources they need to conquer trading challenges and achieve funded trader status.

They take pride in delivering exceptional customer support to their traders. Their dedicated team is readily accessible through multiple communication channels:

Live Chat

Email (info@fundedtradingplus.com)

Phone (+44 333 090 9800)

Funded Trading Plus provides its community with numerous educational content, such as the following six categories:

Relative Drawdown

Drawdown Calculator

Platform Demonstration

Scaling Program

Withdrawals

Available Markets

Additionally, we can also find a detailed Blog, which includes educational content, such as the following three categories:

Learn About Prop Trading

Funded Prop Traders

Trading Strategies For Prop Trading

Withdrawal Options and Trading Fees at Funded Trading Plus

At the start, traders are allocated an initial sum in their simulated trading accounts, with profits initially shared on an 80/20 basis.

Upon achieving a profit milestone of 20%, the distribution of profits shifts to a more favorable 90/10 split for the trader. Beyond a specified profit threshold, traders are entitled to submit a request for their performance-related commission.

Funded Trading Plus Alternatives

If you're not sure if Funded Trading Plus is the best option for you after learning about its pros, cons, and what traders think, you might want to consider looking at some other trading companies like:

FTMO vs Funded Trading Plus

FundedNext

My Forex Funds

Topstep

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the best Funded Trading Plus coupon code?

The best Funded Trading Plus discount code is "DEALA10." When you use this code, you get 10% off your purchase. Visit Deala.com to learn more about the latest Funded Trading Plus promo code.

Is Funded Trading Plus legit?

Funded Trading Plus is a credible and respected entity in the online trading sector. It is marked by its robust offerings of instant funding and superior challenge accounts. It has garnered positive reviews from its clientele, underpinned by straightforward trading guidelines. For those pondering a simulated trading account, Funded Trading Plus presents a trustworthy option.

Should you require additional information or have questions, they are reachable at:

Email: info@fundedtradingplus.com

Physical Address: FTP London Ltd, 7 Bell Yard, London, WC2A 2JR, United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 333 090 9800

Does Funded Trading Plus accept traders globally, including those from the US and Canada?

Indeed, Funded Trading Plus welcomes traders from the US and Canada. However, it does not operate in certain countries, such as Cuba, North Korea, Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Myanmar.

When are you eligible for your initial withdrawal with Funded Trading Plus?

As soon as traders secure funding, they can request a withdrawal immediately. With the introduction of One-Step, instant funding accounts, the process of evaluation, establishing a simulated trading account, and initiating a withdrawal request can be completed within a minimal timeframe of just three days.

Which platforms and brokers does Funded Trading Plus support?

Funded Trading Plus supports trading accounts on both MT4 and MT5, which are highly regarded for their user-friendly interfaces among forex trading platforms. Eightcap is the preferred broker, known for its broad selection of markets and competitive spreads. Furthermore, Eightcap is recognized for holding significant international regulatory accreditations.

Does Funded Trading Plus have a free trial?

If you're looking to practice trading on your own account, Funded Trading Plus doesn't provide personal demo accounts for practice trades

Conclusion: Maximize Your Trading Potential with Funded Trading Plus Coupons

Funded Trading Plus offers a unique opportunity for both beginner and experienced traders to significantly increase their forex trading capital without taking on personal financial risk.

By partnering with this proprietary trading firm, traders gain access to initial trading capital ranging from $12,500 to $200,000, based on the program selected. This opportunity is made even more attractive with a 10% discount on any trading program through the use of coupon code “DEALA10.” The platform is known for its quick fund disbursement and caters to a wide range of trading strategies, making it a versatile choice for those aiming to expand their trading efforts.

The company's offerings are comprehensive, including various programs designed to suit different levels of trading experience and goals, from the Experienced Trader program for beginners to the Master Trader program for more advanced traders. These programs are characterized by their adaptability, support for various trading strategies, compatibility with MetaTrader, and scaling plan that encourages growth.

Funded Trading Plus is not just about providing capital; it's also about fostering a supportive environment for traders to succeed. The blend of significant initial capital, flexibility in trading strategies, and the chance to grow with the firm makes Funded Trading Plus an appealing platform for traders looking to elevate their forex trading journey.

>>Start Trading at Funded Trading Plus Today! Get 10% OFF!<<